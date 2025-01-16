MEDCURA FORMS WORLD-CLASS SPINAL SURGERY ADVISORY BOARD

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcura, Inc., a leader in innovative hemostasis solutions that deploy patented biopolymer technologies to control surgical bleeding, has announced the formation of its Spinal Surgery Advisory Board. The Board includes nine spine surgeons who are experts in clinical trial strategy and medical device design. They will guide the Medcura team as it advances LifeGel™ Absorbable Hemostatic Gel through clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and commercialization.

“We are happy to have assembled such an esteemed group of spine surgeons to guide the development and commercialization of LifeGel,” said Chief Medical Officer Kenneth Renkens, MD. “Their insights and experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance this breakthrough hemostatic agent. With their support, we are confident in our ability to address the unmet needs of spine surgeons and improve patient outcomes.”

Dr. Renkens, who chairs Medcura’s Spinal Surgery Advisory Board, is an internationally renowned neurosurgeon and co-founder of the Indiana Spine Group. With his 30 years of experience in the implantable surgical innovation space, plus his involvement in five investigational hemostasis spine studies, Dr. Renkens leads clinical innovation of surgical hemostatic agents at Medcura.

Medcura’s Spinal Surgery Advisory Board includes the following internationally recognized experts who are leaders in the field:

Adedayo Ashana, MD, Minimally Invasive Spine Specialist at OrthoNC in Raleigh, North Carolina

Barrett Boody, MD, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Indiana Spine Group, core faculty for Indiana Spine Group’s spine surgical fellowship, and Assistant Professor of Clinical Orthopedic Surgery at Indiana University Health

Bryan Cunningham, PhD, Director, Scientific Orthopaedic Research at Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, MedStar Union Memorial Hospital and Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Georgetown University School of Medicine

Peter Grossi, MD, Chief Physician Executive, Duke Health Integrated Practice, Community Division Chief of Neurosurgery, Duke Raleigh Hospital

Serena Hu, MD, Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Chief of the Division of Spine Surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine

Jun S. Kim, MD, Assistant Professor of Orthopedics at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Head of the Orthopedic Surgery Department’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) laboratory

Paul McAfee, MD, MBA, Chief of Spinal Research at Union Memorial Hospital and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Georgetown University School of Medicine

Kornelis Poelstra, MD, PhD, Spine Surgeon at Allegiant Spine Institute, Director of the Robotic Spine Institute of Las Vegas, and Chairman of Orthopaedics and Spine at Southern Hills Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada

Nicholas Theodore, MD , Professor of Neurological Surgery and Director, Neurosurgical Spine Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine and Chairman, Head, Neck & Spine Committee, National Football League

Alexander Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia

View Spinal Surgery Board member biographies here: https://www.medcurainc.com/press-news/medcura-forms-world-class-spinal-surgery-advisory-board

About LifeGel™

LifeGel, is the first and only surgical hemostatic agent to receive an FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. If approved, the product could offer a promising alternative to surgical bleeding control options currently available to spine surgeons and their patients. Current hemostatic agents can pose risks, including swelling within confined anatomical spaces, which may lead to neurological deficits. LifeGel’s no-swell properties would help to mitigate these risks while also providing several other advantages: cost-effectiveness, immediate readiness for use, and antimicrobial properties. A panel of leading spine surgeons have selected LifeGel to receive a 2024/2025 Best Technology in Spine Award.

About Medcura

Medcura, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company developing versatile hemostatic products serving large surgical, medical, and consumer market opportunities. The Company’s proprietary technology platform combines the use of safe, inert ingredients with patented chemistries, all aimed at introducing disruptively lower cost products capable of safely and effectively controlling bleeding across a broad spectrum of clinical applications. Medcura has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designations for LifeGel™, which controls surgical bleeding for spine surgeries, and LifeFoam™, a hemostatic agent for traumatic wounds. Learn more about Medcura’s growing product line at www.medcurainc.com.

