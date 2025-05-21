ME Therapeutics Receives Support to Advance mRNA Therapeutic Candidates for Cancer and Inflammatory Disease

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (“ME Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed preclinical biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, today announced that its subsidiary, ME Therapeutics Inc., is receiving advisory services and up to $140,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). The project will support the research and development of ME Therapeutic’s mRNA therapeutic program targeting myeloid cell biology for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory disease.

“We are pleased to receive this support from NRC IRAP, which builds on advisory services and funding received in past years, to allow us to further advance preclinical studies for our mRNA therapeutic candidates that target key myeloid cell pathways,” said Salim Dhanji, CEO of ME Therapeutics. “Our team at ME Therapeutics passionately believes myeloid cell-derived mRNA therapies represent the next wave of treatments for patients with cancer and inflammatory disease who today have limited treatment options, and we are committed to bringing these potential new approaches to the clinic as soon as possible.”

ME Therapeutics’s proprietary mRNA sequences have been engineered to encode for proteins that can modify the immune response in vivo in a targeted manner. Their lead mRNA therapeutic candidate is specifically designed to modulate immune cells in the tumour microenvironment and stimulate an anti-cancer immune response. Preclinical testing has already demonstrated encouraging anti-cancer activity in a mouse model of colorectal cancer. In addition, ME Therapeutics is exploring design modifications of its mRNA candidates to modulate mRNA expression in a tissue-specific manner for increased efficacy and safety.

About ME Therapeutics

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a publicly listed, preclinical stage biotechnology company based in Vancouver involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells to enhance anti-cancer immunity. For more information, visit metherapeutics.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s collaborations, research plans, the timing for completion of studies and the receipt of results, the intended outcomes of the research, the intended benefits and applications of the Company’s technology, and the Company’s plans for development of its business. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, that the results of the testing are not favorable, that future research does not support continued development, that regulatory approvals are not obtained or maintained, that challenges related to mRNA technology development, including delivery, stability, or efficacy issues cannot be overcome, that the Company relies on third-party collaborators and vendors for certain aspects of the research, that the research will not be completed within the expected timeline, that the Company is unable to obtain intellectual property protection for the results, that the Company may require additional funding to advance its research and develop its business, and that the Company’s business may not develop as set out in this news release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

