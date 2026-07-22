McKesson Corporation Raises Quarterly Dividend by 15% to $0.94 Per Share

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) yesterday declared a regular dividend of $0.94 per share of common stock, a 15% increase from $0.82 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2026.

“Today’s announcement marks our tenth consecutive year of dividend growth, reflecting the strength of our business, our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our commitment to returning capital to shareholders,” said Brian Tyler, chair and chief executive officer. “We remain focused on leveraging our financial strength to execute against the company priorities and create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.”

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Stories & Insights.

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