McKesson Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) yesterday declared a regular dividend of 82 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2025.

