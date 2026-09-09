MBX Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

CARMEL, Ind., and BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that Steve Hoerter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Azoulay, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present at, and participate in, the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

Time: 8:30 – 9:05 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Format: Virtual Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

Time: 11:00 – 11:25 a.m. ET

The live webcasts can be accessed in the events section of the MBX Biosciences website at https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/events. Access to the webcast replays will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism in Phase 3; and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291 in Phase 1, and MBX 5765 and MBX 6180 in preclinical development, as well as additional discovery candidates. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana and Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit the Company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.



Media Contact:

George Shea

We. Communications

gshea@wecommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Pete De Spain

MBX Biosciences

pdespain@mbxbio.com