MBX Biosciences to Host In-Person and Virtual Obesity Day on May 11, 2026 to Discuss Expanding Obesity Portfolio

CARMEL, Ind. and BURLINGTON, Mass., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual Obesity Day on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET to provide an update on its expanding obesity portfolio of products. For more details and to register for the event, click here.

The event will feature Richard DiMarchi, Ph.D. (Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, Indiana University; Scientific Co-Founder, MBX Biosciences, Inc.) and Katherine H. Saunders, M.D. (Co-Founder, FlyteHealth; Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine), who will join company management to discuss the evolving treatment landscape and remaining treatment gaps in obesity.

MBX management will provide an overview of MBX’s Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) platform and its application to the development of long-acting peptide therapies for obesity, as well as an update on the Company’s obesity product candidates.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

The live webcast can be accessed in the Events section of the MBX Biosciences website at https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Richard DiMarchi, Ph.D.

Richard DiMarchi, Ph.D., is a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Indiana University and a globally recognized leader in peptide drug design, with prior senior leadership roles at Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. He is recognized for his contributions to the discovery and development of Humalog®, rGlucagon®, and Forteo®, and his research has advanced the understanding of glucagon biology and the development of single-molecule multi-agonists for metabolic diseases, including the first GLP-1/GIP co-agonist and GLP-1/GIP/glucagon triple agonist. As Scientific Co-Founder of MBX Biosciences, he has helped pioneer the Company’s PEP™ platform, including its pipeline of novel peptide-based drug candidates. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Inventors Hall of Fame and is co-inventor on more than 100 U.S. patents with over 300 scientific publications with an h-index >85.

About Katherine H. Saunders, M.D.

Katherine H. Saunders, M.D., is a physician entrepreneur and internationally recognized expert in obesity medicine, focused on advancing effective, evidence-based care for patients with obesity and associated comorbidities. She is Co-Founder of FlyteHealth, a company dedicated to expanding access to cardio-kidney-metabolic treatment and serves on faculty at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Saunders completed her medical training at Weill Cornell Medical College and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell, where she was the first fellow in obesity medicine. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine, has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, and is a frequent speaker and media contributor on the evolving obesity treatment landscape.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) preparing for Phase 3 development; an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291 in Phase 1 development, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates; and imapextide (MBX 1416) for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 2 development. The company is based in Carmel, Indiana and Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

George Shea

We. Communications

gshea@wecommunications.com

(937) 232-4889

Investor Contact:

Jim DeNike

MBX Biosciences

jdenike@mbxbio.com