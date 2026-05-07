MBX Biosciences Announces Appointment of Mark Soued as Chief Commercial Officer and Inducement Grant Award

CARMEL, Ind. and BURLINGTON, Mass., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced the appointment of Mark R. Soued, MBA, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Soued brings more than two decades of commercial leadership across global biopharmaceutical organizations, with deep expertise in product launches, market access, and building high-performing commercial teams.





"Mark is an exceptional commercial leader with a demonstrated ability to build and scale commercial organizations and bring products to market," said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences. "His track record of delivering landmark product launches and generating significant revenue growth at organizations like Alnylam and Pfizer makes him uniquely positioned to lead MBX’s commercialization efforts as we continue to advance our pipeline of clinically validated, proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptides™."

"I am excited to join MBX Biosciences at such a pivotal moment in the company's development," said Mr. Soued. "The team has built a differentiated pipeline and world-class team with the potential to meaningfully address unmet needs in endocrine and metabolic diseases. I look forward to helping shape and execute a commercial strategy that brings these therapies to the patients who need them most."

Mark Soued is a seasoned commercial biopharma executive with extensive experience building and growing global commercial organizations overseeing multiple product launches, sales and marketing, market access, and lifecycle management. Most recently, Mr. Soued served as Senior Vice President, Head of US at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, where he led the Company’s US amyloidosis business, including the category-defining launch of AMVUTTRA® in ATTR cardiomyopathy. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Commercial at Alnylam, where he built a global commercial organization spanning six functions and four inline products. Earlier in his career, Mr. Soued held a series of senior commercial leader roles at Pfizer, including Regional President for North America's Hospital Business Unit, Vice President and Global Rare Cardiology Franchise Head, and multiple international leadership positions across Asia Pacific and Northwestern Europe. He led the successful US launch of VYNDAQEL®/VYNDAMAX® and negotiated a multi-billion US government contract for PAXLOVID®, among other milestones. Mr. Soued holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a B.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado. He is fluent in English and French.

Inducement Grant

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Soued as Chief Commercial Officer, on May 1, 2026, MBX granted Mr. Soued an inducement equity award, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement award consisted of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 160,000 shares of the company’s common stock with an exercise price of $29.78 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on May 1, 2026. The option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of April 29, 2026, and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments for the three years thereafter, subject to Mr. Soued’s continued service. The award is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) preparing for Phase 3 development; an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291 in Phase 1 development, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates; and imapextide (MBX 1416) for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 2 development. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: MBX Biosciences’ expectations regarding Mr. Soued’s ability to help advance commercialization, MBX Biosciences’ expectations regarding the further advancement of its pipeline of programs in endocrine and metabolic disorders; and MBX Biosciences’ plans for delivery of differentiated endocrine and metabolic compounds to underserved patients.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect MBX Biosciences’ business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to the Company’s research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical development activities; the risk that preliminary results may not be indicative of later results; MBX Biosciences’ ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; as well as other risks described in “Risk Factors,” in MBX Biosciences’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as subsequent filings with the SEC. MBX Biosciences expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

MBX uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Media Contact:

George Shea

We. Communications

gshea@wecommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Jim DeNike

MBX Biosciences

jdenike@mbxbio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8b07cf9-9fda-4eb3-8581-f664b7c317b1