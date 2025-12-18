Maxwell Biosciences Subsidiary Havih Announces Partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh

This partnership will establish a new research and production facility in Andhra Pradesh, driving India’s transition toward pharmaceutical leadership and creating high-tech jobs

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Maxwell Biosciences subsidiary, Havih Envirosciences, an Indian citizen-owned and operated life sciences company, announced a strategic partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish advanced pharmaceutical research and production capabilities in the state. The collaboration was formalized through an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock Limited (APCARL) on November 21, 2025.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Under the agreement, APCARL will provide Havih access to advanced R&D laboratories and underground Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) biocontainment facilities at its Pulivendula campus in YSR Kadapa district. Havih will develop and supply next-generation anti-infective medicines for early use within Andhra Pradesh, with manufacturing and export centered in India."India's growth trajectory and Prime Minister Modi'svision make this exactly the right moment to pair world-class innovation platforms with sovereign, India-based execution. Maxwell was built to translate frontier immune-inspired science into durable, real-world solutions, and Andhra Pradesh offers the scientific ambition, infrastructure and policy alignment to do that efficiently and at a global scale with India as the launchpad.Through Havih and APCARL, we are anchoring advanced biocontainment research, first-in-class drug development and globally relevant intellectual property in India—while building a high-skill workforce capable of sustaining long-term wage growth and export leadership. This partnership reflects how global technology platforms and India-first innovation can work together to strengthen both public health and economic resilience," said Scotch McClure, Founder, CEO & Chairman of Maxwell Biosciences.Havih Envirosciences Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian citizen-owned and operated life sciences and environmental health company focused on India-first innovation in advanced anti-infective medicines, biosafety solutions and environmental resilience technologies. Established to build indigenous scientific capability and high-value intellectual property, Havih serves as a platform for translating cutting-edge research into globally competitive products developed and manufactured in India.Havih's mission is to strengthen India's leadership in branded pharmaceutical research and development by enabling high-margin innovation, advanced containment research and workforce upskilling aligned with national priorities such asand. The company emphasizes biosafety, biodefense and public-health preparedness while supporting international export markets from an India-based innovation core.Through strategic collaborations with government research institutions and global technology partners, Havih is building a next-generation R&D and production ecosystem designed to deliver durable economic value, globally relevant IP and higher-skilled, higher-wage scientific employment for India's growing workforce.Maxwell Biosciences is a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers®. Designed to mimic and enhance the body's natural defenses, Claromers® destroy pathogenic bacteria, viruses, fungi and biofilms-without harming healthy cells or the microbiome.Originally developed for critical infectious diseases, Maxwell's technology is now entering commercial deployment across cosmetics, personal care, medical coatings and biodefense. Claromers® require no refrigeration, are safe for the commensal microbiome and are highly stable in even the harshest environments.Backed by a decade of research, a robust patent portfolio and leadership with deep expertise in science, military, AI and global health, Maxwell has active collaborative agreements with the US military and governments worldwide. FDA clinical trials are planned for 2026. Non-pharmaceutical commercialization is underway, with pilot access for select partners.Maxwell's AI-first platform enables rapid innovation against the rising threat of resistant pathogens, offering scalable, shelf-stable and microbiome-resilient solutions for a healthier planet.To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit, or follow us onandTo view the source version of this press release, please visit