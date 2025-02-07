MaxCyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 11, 2025, and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Earnings Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

Company management will also participate in the following investor conference:

45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Monday, March 3rd at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the Cowen fireside chat will be available on the “Event” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 25 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation® technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx ™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology platform, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

