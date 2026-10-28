MaxCyte to Participate in Three Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT), a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced Company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 11 th at 4:40 PM ET

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 11 at 4:40 PM ET 17 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Tuesday, November 17 th

Tuesday, November 17 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 18th at 9:30 AM CT



A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure™ gene editing risk assessment services enable high-performance cell engineering and rigorous evaluation of editing outcomes, supporting confidence in therapeutic development. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine.

Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Bluesky.

MaxCyte Contacts:

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group

Erik Abdow

ir@maxcyte.com

Media Contact

Oak Street Communications

Kristen White

kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com

415.608.6060