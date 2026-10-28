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MaxCyte to Participate in Three Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

October 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT), a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced Company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

  • Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 11th at 4:40 PM ET
  • 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
    Tuesday, November 17th
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 18th at 9:30 AM CT

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure™ gene editing risk assessment services enable high-performance cell engineering and rigorous evaluation of editing outcomes, supporting confidence in therapeutic development. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. 

Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Bluesky.

MaxCyte Contacts:

Investor Relations
Gilmartin Group
Erik Abdow
ir@maxcyte.com   

Media Contact
Oak Street Communications
Kristen White
kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com
415.608.6060


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