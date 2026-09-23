MaxCyte Appoints Sidharth Kapileshwar as Chief Corporate Development Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXCT), a leading cell engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced that it has appointed Sidharth Kapileshwar as Chief Corporate Development Officer.

"Sidharth has a proven track record of building and scaling corporate development functions inside some of the largest healthcare companies in the world. He knows firsthand what it takes to translate strategy into growth,” said Maher Masoud, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that Sidharth’s expertise will support MaxCyte’s next chapter of growth.”

Mr. Kapileshwar joins MaxCyte from Danaher Corporation, where he most recently served as Vice President of Innovation for the company’s Life Sciences Platform, leading enterprise-wide innovation programs. Over nearly 25 years, he has held corporate development, strategy, innovation, and M&A leadership roles at global life sciences and technology companies, including GE Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, and Halma plc. Mr. Kapileshwar holds a Master of Science in Engineering from The Ohio State University, an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and a Bachelor of Technology in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

"MaxCyte has been an early pioneer in applying flow electroporation at clinical and commercial scale for cell and gene therapies, and its technologies are foundational to where the field is headed. That’s exactly the kind of opportunity I want to help build at MaxCyte,” said Sidharth Kapileshwar. “I’ve spent my career helping large, global organizations sharpen their strategies and execute their next phase of growth, and I’m excited to bring that same momentum to MaxCyte.”

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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Investor Relations

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Erik Abdow

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