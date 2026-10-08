MAXAIR SYSTEMS CONTINUES SUPPORT OF WORLD VISION’S EBOLA RESPONSE EFFORTS IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

Longtime supporter plans to provide respiratory protection systems to help protect frontline personnel

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXAIR Systems, a leading provider of advanced respiratory protection, today announced plans to continue its longstanding support of World Vision by providing a variety of MAXAIR® products for use by personnel supporting Ebola response efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The contribution includes a substantial supply of MAXAIR® CAPR® helmet systems and related disposable equipment. The equipment is intended to support healthcare professionals, humanitarian personnel and other frontline teams serving communities affected by Ebola.

"For more than 25 years, MAXAIR has been committed to helping protect the people who care for and serve others," said Jake Herbert, COO for MAXAIR Systems. "We are proud to continue supporting World Vision and its work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. By providing our CAPR® systems, we hope to help frontline personnel perform their essential work with a greater level of protection, comfort and confidence."

MAXAIR® CAPR® helmets are NIOSH Approved and designed to provide high-efficiency respiratory protection while supporting wearer comfort, visibility and communication.

MAXAIR Systems has supported World Vision initiatives by supplying respiratory protection equipment for humanitarian and emergency-response efforts. The company intends to continue working with World Vision to help make protective equipment available to personnel serving vulnerable communities around the world.

"Reliable respiratory protection is especially important for teams working in challenging environments where exposure risks can be significant," said Kathi Doran, Director of Customer Relations at MAXAIR Systems. "We are honored to support organizations working directly with communities during critical public health responses."

ABOUT MAXAIR SYSTEMS

MAXAIR Systems has provided innovative respiratory protection solutions for more than 25 years. MAXAIR® CAPR® systems are trusted by more than 50% of hospitals in the United States and are designed to deliver advanced respiratory protection, comfort, visibility and mobility across a range of healthcare and professional applications. For more information, visit maxair-systems.com.

ABOUT WORLD VISION

World Vision is a global Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. For more information, visit worldvision.org.

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SOURCE MAXAIR Systems