Matica Biotechnology and Bondwell Technologies Collaborate to Advance Texas Biotech Innovation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology ("Matica Bio"), a Texas-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell and gene therapy, today announced a collaboration with Bondwell Technologies, an innovative Texas biotechnology company developing next generation technologies for bioprocessing and advanced life science applications.

The collaboration underscores the continued growth of the Texas biotechnology ecosystem and demonstrates the value of connecting emerging innovators with experienced development partners to accelerate technology advancement within the state.

"As Texas continues to establish itself as a leading hub for biotechnology innovation, collaborations between homegrown companies are becoming increasingly important," said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio. "We are proud to support fellow Texas biotechnology companies as they advance innovative technologies and strengthen the state's life sciences ecosystem."

Bondwell Technologies, headquartered in College Station, is developing proprietary protein technologies with applications in bioprocessing and life sciences. Through this collaboration, Matica Bio will provide development expertise to help advance Bondwell's manufacturing readiness and support future commercialization objectives.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to fostering innovation in Texas by leveraging local scientific expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and strategic partnerships. By working together, both organizations contribute to strengthening the state's growing biotechnology infrastructure while helping innovative technologies progress toward commercial impact.

" A new technology does not get adopted because the company that built it says it works. It gets adopted when a manufacturer runs it on their own equipment and reports what happened," said David Howell, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Bondwell Technologies."Having that development expertise nearby is what makes it practical to build this technology in Texas."

Over the past several years, Matica Bio has continued to expand its presence within the Texas biotechnology landscape, supporting both Texas based and national biotechnology companies through development and manufacturing services. The company remains committed to attracting advanced biotechnology programs to Texas while helping local innovators access world class development capabilities without leaving the state.

This collaboration further reinforces the momentum of Texas as an emerging destination for biotechnology innovation, where research institutions, startup companies, technology developers, and manufacturing organizations are working together to accelerate the development of next generation life science technologies.

About Bondwell Technologies

Bondwell Technologies is a Texas biotechnology company developing innovative protein technologies. The first application of this technology is licensed to BioPure, Inc. for bioprocessing applications. The company's proprietary platform is focused on enabling next-generation manufacturing and purification solutions that support the broader biopharmaceutical industry.

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.





Matica Biotechnology is a viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that leverages advanced technologies at its purpose-built cGMP facility. With industry-leading expertise in process development, assay development, and cGMP manufacturing, Matica Bio serves as a trusted partner, seamlessly supporting its clients with streamlined operations throughout every stage of projects. Collaborating across five Matica sites worldwide, Matica Bio delivers excellence in the CDMO domain through innovations such as MatiMax™ proprietary cell lines, in-line process monitoring, and single-use technologies.

In addition to its manufacturing and development capabilities, Matica Bio supports integrated investigator-initiated trial (IIT) and translational development programs through collaborative global platform models that connect U.S.-based manufacturing with leading international clinical ecosystems. These integrated frameworks are designed to accelerate early clinical development, enable globally credible clinical datasets, and support scalable pathways from translational research to global clinical expansion.

Visit www.maticabio.com for more information.

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SOURCE Matica Biotechnology, Inc.