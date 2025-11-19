Massive Bio Collaborates with the American Cancer Society to Accelerate Equitable Access to Cancer Clinical Trials

AI-driven clinical trial matching and patient-centric support strengthen the American Cancer Society’s national effort to reduce barriers and broaden participation for all communities

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio today emphasized the nationwide expansion of ACS ACTS® (Access to Clinical Trials and Support), the American Cancer Society’s program designed to help people across the United States navigate clinical trial options more easily. As the initiative scales, Massive Bio continues its collaboration by providing the AI-powered clinical trial matching technology used within ACS ACTS, helping ensure that individuals receive personalized options sourced through clinicaltrials.gov.

The service is available to caregivers and individuals of all ages with any cancer type in all 50 states and U.S. territories. Through a simple intake form on the ACS ACTS webpage, patients, caregivers, or providers can receive general clinical trial education, screening for health-related social needs, and the opportunity to explore matched trial options. If someone chooses to proceed with matching, Massive Bio supports the workflow by delivering a personalized, AI-generated list of eligible trials for review.

Throughout the process, the American Cancer Society offers additional resources through ACS ACTS, including Road To Recovery transportation assistance and Hope Lodge communities, to help reduce common barriers that limit access to clinical trials.

“When diagnosed with cancer, deciding if a clinical trial is right for you can be overwhelming,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer at the American Cancer Society. “The support ACS ACTS provides empowers people with the tools and resources to find the best treatment options available, while continuing the American Cancer Society’s focus on removing barriers to care.”

“We are honored to collaborate with the American Cancer Society to expand the reach of ACS ACTS,” said Selin Kurnaz, Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “Our contribution is to provide accurate, personalized trial matches powered by our AI technology, helping people see the options that may be most relevant to their situation.”

Cancer clinical trials examine new medicines, procedures, and approaches that may improve cancer outcomes. Ensuring broad and diverse participation is essential, as it reflects the many communities impacted by cancer. Reducing geographic, financial, logistical, and cultural barriers, core goals of ACS ACTS, supports stronger outcomes for individuals and populations alike.

Since launching its pilot in the Northeast on February 24, 2025, ACS ACTS has delivered more than 900 personalized clinical trial opportunities and engaged over 1,000 individuals, identifying more than 1,700 health-related social needs. For more information, visit cancer.org/ACTS.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, it streamlines the patient’s journey, enhances access to advanced treatment options, and optimizes clinical trials. Massive Bio collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions worldwide. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative, the company has received recognition from the National Cancer Institute and operates across 17 countries with a global team of over 100 employees. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com.

