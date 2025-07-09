Masimo Joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association Consortium Advances Development of Evidence-based Health Tech Solutions

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Masimo--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative noninvasive monitoring solutions, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators’ Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers, and payers. Innovators’ Network members also have the opportunity to access the Association’s digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies (which lowers the significant cost of developing those studies independently), helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. “Joining the Innovators’ Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena.”

Daniel Cantillon, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Masimo, commented, “We’re proud to join the American Heart Association Innovators’ Network to ensure that our next generation of cardiovascular and brain health monitoring solutions address critical unmet needs – especially for the most vulnerable patients in historically underserved communities.”

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and take noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies in over 100 independent and objective studies, which can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients around the world each year and is the primary pulse oximetry at all 10 top U.S. hospitals as ranked in the 2025 Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals listing. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Masimo joining the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation; strategic and other potential benefits of becoming a member of the Center for Health Technology & Innovation; Masimo’s development of its existing products or any new product solutions; and other matters that do not relate strictly to historical facts or statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “on-going,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “predicts,” “forecast,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” the negative versions of these terms and similar expressions or variations, but the absence of such words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively protect our intellectual property from competitors; our ability to allocate sufficient time resources toward our relationship with the Center for Health Technology & Innovation; obtaining regulatory approval of our current and future products and technologies; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today’s date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

