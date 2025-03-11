Marvel Presenting at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Conference

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the “Company” or “Marvel”), today is pleased to announce it will be attending and presenting at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference (the “Conference”) taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, on May 5 and 6, 2025.

The Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interest in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Marvel’s CEO Rod Matheson and CSO Mark Williams, will make an in-person group presentation and also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the Conference.

“We are very excited to be invited to present Marvel Biosciences Corp. at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference this year,” said Rod Matheson, CEO of Marvel, “We look forward to sharing our vision and connecting with industry leaders and investors.”

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton & Co has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company that utilizes a “drug redevelopment” approach to drug development. Historically, when a drug’s patent expires, further development for new disease indications becomes commercially unviable. Meanwhile, new diseases linked to the same target continue to emerge, but the original drug can no longer be pursued for these opportunities. Marvel solves this problem by creating new, patent-protected derivatives of off-patent drugs, optimizing them for additional indications. This approach significantly reduces the time, cost, and risk compared to traditional biotech models. Marvel Biotechnology Inc. has developed several new chemical entities using synthetic derivatives of known, off-patent drugs. Marvel’s lead compound inhibits the A2a adenosine receptor with applications in neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s Disease, as well as cognitive and behavioral health conditions such as Depression and Anxiety. The Company is also actively investigating its potential in addressing other neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Autism, Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome, to expand its therapeutic reach.

Contact Information

Marvel Biosciences Corp.

J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer or

Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer

Tel: 403 770 2469

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary, (collectively, the “Parties”) were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties’ directors and officers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244040

