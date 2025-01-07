Marvel Biosciences Announces Private Placement for up to $2.5 Million

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF) (“Marvel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of common shares of ‎the Company (each a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for gross ‎proceeds of a minimum of $1,935,000 and up to a maximum of $2,500,000 (the “Offering”).‎

It is anticipated that the net proceeds from the Offering will be used to pay a deposit for phase 1 clinical trials for the Company’s lead compound MB-204, general and administrative expenses and for general working capital. The ‎closing of the Offering may occur in one or more tranches, the first of which is expected to close on ‎or ‎about February 14, 2025. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, ‎including ‎approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), and will occur within 45 days from the date hereof‎.‎

There is an offering document related to this Offering dated January 7, 2025, that can be accessed ‎under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at https://marvelbiotechnology.com/‎. Prospective ‎investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.‎

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument ‎‎45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in all ‎provinces of Canada (except Quebec) and certain foreign jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer ‎financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). The ‎securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period ‎pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. Shareholders or investors who may wish to participate in ‎the Offering and who seek ‎further details about the Offering should contact the Company’s Chief ‎Executive Officer, J. Roderick Matheson, at 403 770 2469.‎ ‎

The Company has engaged Abingdon Capital to act as a finder in connection with the Offering and in that regard, Abingdon Capital is entitled to receive the compensation as set out in the offering document. In addition, provided the Offering is successfully completed, the Company granted Abingdon Capital a right of first refusal to act as the Company’s non-exclusive advisor for 12 months from the closing of the Offering. Abingdon Capital is a Non-Arm’s Length Party under the policies of the TSXV, as Neil Johnson is a director of the Company and a partner at Abingdon Capital. The Company may also compensate certain other finders in connection with the Offering.‎

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be ‎any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. ‎The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, ‎as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the “United ‎States” or to “U.S. persons” (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless ‎registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration ‎requirements is available.‎

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company that utilizes a “drug redevelopment” approach to drug development. Historically, when a new class of drug is developed, it is optimized for a particular target, but typically only approved for a specific disease. Often, a new disease is identified which involves the same target, however, pending the remaining patent life, the originally approved drug may not have sufficient time left for it to be commercially viable to be developed for the new disease indication. Marvel develops new synthetic chemical derivatives of the original approved drug for the new disease indication. Patent protection is sought, as the new potential asset is developed by the Company. The Company believes the business model results in significantly less risk, cost and time to develop its assets compared to traditional biotechnology companies.

Marvel Biotechnology Inc. has currently developed several new chemical entities, using synthetic chemical derivatives of known, off-patent drugs, that inhibit the A2a adenosine receptor with application to neurological diseases (depression & anxiety, Alzheimer’s, ADHD), and the non-neurological conditions of cancer and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Marvel is also exploring additional undisclosed targets to expand its asset pipeline.

Contact Information:

Marvel Biosciences Corp.

J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer or

Dr. Mark Williams, President, and Chief Science Officer

Tel: 403 770 2469

Email: info@marvelbiosciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

