Marvel Biosciences Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) -and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "" or ""), announces the award of 142,987 deferred share units ("") to two of Marvel's directors, in lieu of cash payment for directors' fees.The DSUs will all vest on July 31, 2026. Vested DSUs shall be settled upon the directors' separation from service from the Company and expire 365 days after such directors' separation from service.The deemed value for the DSUs is calculated using the VWAP of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on July 31, 2025, being $0.16 multiplied by the number of DSUs awarded.Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company. The Company is developing MB-204, a novel ﬂuorinated derivative of the approved anti-Parkinson's drug Istradefylline, the only clinically approved adenosine A2a antagonist. A signiﬁcant and growing body of scientiﬁc evidence suggests drugs that block the adenosine A2a receptor, such as MB-204, could be useful in treating other neurological diseases such as autism, depression and Alzheimer's Disease. The Company is actively investigating its potential in addressing other neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome, to expand its therapeutic reach.J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer orDr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science OfficerTel: 403 770 2469To view the source version of this press release, please visit