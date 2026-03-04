Marking National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Privia Health Program Achieves 84% Colorectal Cancer Screening Rate Through Industry Collaboration

Amalgam Rx, Inc., Privia Health, and Exact Sciences Corp. highlight how coordinated, EHR-enabled patient outreach supported measurable screening impact at scale.

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinHealthcare--Amalgam Rx, Inc., a leader in data-driven, AI-powered healthcare engagement and clinical decision support, today announced results from a Privia Health (NASDAQ: PRVA)-led colorectal cancer (CRC) screening program, supported by Amalgam Rx, Inc. and Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS). Documented in a published Privia Health case study, the program demonstrates how EHR-integrated workflows and proactive patient outreach supported an increase of CRC screening rates to 84% in 2024, exceeding national benchmarks and surpassing the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable’s 80% screening goal.

With March recognized as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the findings underscore the importance of scalable, data-driven approaches that help health systems close screening gaps and identify patients who might otherwise go undiagnosed.

Launched in 2023 and expanded nationally in 2024, the program combined Amalgam’s clinical decision support and population health workflows with Exact Sciences’ Cologuard® test as a noninvasive screening option for eligible, average-risk patients aged 45 and older to enable scalable, low-burden CRC screening.

Beyond screening performance, the case study highlights the program’s ability to operate at population scale. Key outcomes include:

More than 42,000 patients engaged through automated outreach across two markets (subsequently scaled nationally to reach over 100,000 patients)

Approximately 23,000 CRC screening orders processed within a 48-hour window, with minimal staff lift

A 10% positivity rate, identifying more than 550 patients who required diagnostic follow-up (as of the time of the case study analysis)

An additional 37% of the patients made doctor appointments after the outreach

Automated standing orders, reviewed and approved by authorized care team members, that ensured screening access even for patients who did not respond to outreach

The partnership expanded access to CRC screening by offering noninvasive, at-home testing as a first-line option and embedding ordering, results delivery, and follow-up directly into the athenaClinicals® EHR. Automated text and email outreach were sent on behalf of the patient’s doctor, complementing point-of-care clinical decision support. This ensured eligible patients were identified, engaged, and appropriately documented regardless of visit frequency.

In addition to improving screening outcomes, the program supports value-based care and quality measurement objectives by strengthening patient identification, improving documentation quality, and standardizing the capture of screenings and exclusions within the EHR. These capabilities help position health systems for electronic clinical quality measure (eCQM) reporting and future digital quality measurement requirements.

“In value-based care, the goal is proactive prevention, but that often comes with a heavy administrative burden. This program allowed us to use technology to close critical gaps in care at scale. We are screening more patients in need while reducing the manual friction for our providers,” said Ryan Graham, vice president of practice operations and value-based care at Privia Health.

Privia Health is evaluating how insights from the CRC screening program may be applied to additional preventive care initiatives, with a continued focus on scalable, data-driven approaches to patient engagement and quality improvement.

“This collaboration demonstrates what’s possible when clinical decision support and patient engagement are designed to work directly within real-world workflows,” said Ryan Sysko, chief executive officer of Amalgam Rx. “By integrating automation, outreach, and documentation inside the EHR, we helped support screening at scale while reducing operational complexity.”

The full Privia Health case study is available here.

Indication and Important Risk Information

The Cologuard® and Cologuard Plus™ tests are intended to screen adults 45 years of age and older who are at average risk for colorectal cancer by detecting certain DNA markers and blood in the stool. Do not use the Cologuard products if you have: Had adenomas, which are a type of colon polyp that can sometimes become cancer; inflammatory bowel disease or other hereditary syndromes; a personal or first-degree family history of colorectal cancer; or a positive result from another colon cancer screening method within that test’s recommended screening interval. Talk to your healthcare provider if any of these situations apply to you.

Cologuard results should be interpreted with caution. A positive test result does not confirm the presence of cancer. Patients with a positive test result should be referred for colonoscopy. A negative test result does not confirm the absence of cancer. Patients with a negative test result should discuss with their doctor when they need to be tested again. False positives and false negative results can occur. Rx only.

About Amalgam Rx

Amalgam Rx empowers patients and providers to make the best decisions possible—within clinical workflows and in everyday life. With a modular SaMD platform, EHR solutions, and Medical-Grade AI, Amalgam partners with global life sciences companies, health plans, and providers to reimagine care delivery. Today, Amalgam’s AI-powered solutions support nearly 10 million patients across four continents and have enabled more than 70 million clinical decisions. Learn more at amalgamrx.com.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Privia builds scaled provider networks with primary-care centric medical groups, risk-bearing entities, a physician-led governance structure, and the Privia Platform comprising an extensive suite of technology and service solutions. Privia collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize 1,300+ physician practices, improve the patient experience for 5.8+ million patients, and reward 5,300+ physicians and advanced practitioners for delivering high-value care.

Privia’s mission is to transform healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and improve the health of communities and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences helps give patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype DX® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Fred Galik

fgalik@amalgamrx.com