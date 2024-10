Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Podium and Poster Presentations at the Neurocritical Care Society 2024 Annual Meeting

Includes additional data from the Phase 3 RAISE trial in refractory status epilepticus (SE) and data from a retrospective claims-based analysis on the management of SE

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that additional data from the Phase 3 RAISE trial in refractory status epilepticus and retrospective claims-based data from patients with status epilepticus will be presented at the upcoming Neurocritical Care Society (NCS) 22nd Annual Meeting, being held October 14-17 in San Diego, California.





Presentation details are as follows:

Podium Presentation Details:

Thursday, October 17, 2024, 9:35-9:55 a.m. PT

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Intravenous Ganaxolone for Treatment of Refractory Status Epilepticus: Results from the Phase 3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled RAISE Trial

Efficacy and Safety of Intravenous Ganaxolone for Treatment of Refractory Status Epilepticus: Results from the Phase 3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled RAISE Trial Presenting Author : Brandon Foreman, M.D., M.S., FACNS, FNCS, Associate Professor of Neurology & Rehabilitation Medicine and Neurosurgery at the University of Cincinnati and Associate Director for Neurocritical Care Research

: Brandon Foreman, M.D., M.S., FACNS, FNCS, Associate Professor of Neurology & Rehabilitation Medicine and Neurosurgery at the University of Cincinnati and Associate Director for Neurocritical Care Research Session: Late-Breaking Science Oral Platform

Poster Presentation Details:

Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 2:45-3:45 p.m. PT

Title: High Rate of Interhospital Transfers in Status Epilepticus: Challenges in Management of Care

High Rate of Interhospital Transfers in Status Epilepticus: Challenges in Management of Care Presenting Author : Henrikas Vaitkevicius, M.D., VP, Clinical Development, Marinus Pharmaceuticals

: Henrikas Vaitkevicius, M.D., VP, Clinical Development, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Session: Poster Session Day 2

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, is an FDA-approved prescription medication introduced in the U.S. in 2022. For more information, please visit www.marinuspharma.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

Contacts



Investors

Sonya Weigle

Chief People and Investor Relations Officer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

sweigle@marinuspharma.com

Media

Molly Cameron

Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

mcameron@marinuspharma.com