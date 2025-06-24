SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Marea Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Related to Acromegaly Program at ENDO 2025

June 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today announced an upcoming oral presentation related to MAR002, the company’s potential first-in-class, anti-growth hormone receptor (GHR) antibody being developed for acromegaly, at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO), being held from July 12-15, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.



Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Development of a Novel Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonist Antibody for the Treatment of Acromegaly
Session Title: OR12 - NEUROENDOCRINOLOGY AND PITUITARY: Management of Pituitary Disorders
Session Date and Time: Sunday, July 13, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead program, MAR001, is in Phase 2 clinical development for adults with metabolic dysfunction and high risk for cardiovascular disease. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Katie Engleman, 1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Northern California Events
Marea Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
Practice-Changing Data, Innovative Modalities and China in Focus at #ASCO25
May 27, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie