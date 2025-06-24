Marea Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Related to Acromegaly Program at ENDO 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today announced an upcoming oral presentation related to MAR002, the company’s potential first-in-class, anti-growth hormone receptor (GHR) antibody being developed for acromegaly, at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO), being held from July 12-15, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Development of a Novel Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonist Antibody for the Treatment of Acromegaly

Session Title: OR12 - NEUROENDOCRINOLOGY AND PITUITARY: Management of Pituitary Disorders

Session Date and Time: Sunday, July 13, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead program, MAR001, is in Phase 2 clinical development for adults with metabolic dysfunction and high risk for cardiovascular disease. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

