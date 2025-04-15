SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Marea Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at the 93rd EAS Congress

April 15, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today announced two upcoming presentations at the 93rd European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress being held May 4-7, 2025 in Glasgow, UK.


Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: A Novel ANGPTL4 Inhibitory Antibody Safely Lowers Plasma Triglycerides and Remnant Cholesterol in Humans
Abstract Number: 1320
Session Title: Late Breaker Session: Clinical
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. BST


Title: Real-world Analysis of the Association of Remnant Cholesterol Levels with Major Cardiovascular Events in Patients with Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
Abstract Number: 1314
Session Title: SaaG Session: Epidemiology: From Prevention to Prognosis
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 2:35 p.m. – 3:35 p.m. BST

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead program, MAR001, is in Phase 2 clinical development for adults with metabolic dysfunction and high risk for cardiovascular disease. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Katie Engleman, 1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Northern California Events
Marea Therapeutics
