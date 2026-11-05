Marea Therapeutics, a Subsidiary of Lisata Therapeutics, to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and LIBERTY CORNER, N.J., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marea Therapeutics, Inc. (“Marea”), a subsidiary of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:
Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m. EST
Boston, MA
LifeSci Growth and Innovation Summit
1x1 Meetings: Monday, November 16
London, U.K.
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference London
Presentation: Tuesday, November 17 at 8:00 a.m. GMT
London, U.K.
Live webcasts of the presentations at the Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference London will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section within the Investors page on the Lisata website. Replays of the webcasts will be available following each event.
About Marea Therapeutics
Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, MAR001, is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly.
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. Following its acquisition of Marea, Lisata’s lead product candidate is MAR001, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly.
Contacts:
Lisata:
Investors and Media:
John Menditto
jmenditto@lisata.com
Marea:
Media:
1AB
Katie Engleman
katie@1abmedia.com
Investors:
Meru Advisors
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@meruadvisors.com