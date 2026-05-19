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Press Releases

Maravai LifeSciences To Attend The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

May 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conference in June.



On June 4, 2026, at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time, Raj Asarpota, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under News & Events, IR Calendar. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the website following the event.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Deb Hart
Maravai LifeSciences
+1 858-988-5917
ir@maravai.com

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