Maravai LifeSciences Announces November 2026 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conference during the month of November.

On November 12, 2026, at 10:40 a.m. EST, Raj Asarpota, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY.

On November 17, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. GMT, Raj Asarpota, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London, England.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under News & Events, IR Calendar. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the Maravai website after the event is completed.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

Investor Contact:

Deb Hart

Maravai LifeSciences

+1 858-988-5917

ir@maravai.com