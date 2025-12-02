Mapi Pharma is Seeking New Partnerships for Long-Acting Depot Drugs of Peptides for Self Administration

Management to Participate in 8th Annual Evercore Annual Healthcare Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapi Pharma Ltd., a fully integrated, late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on introducing innovative long-acting depot injectable treatments, will participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Annual Healthcare Conference, to take place December 2-4, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

Mapi is actively seeking additional partnerships for its new proprietary Depot products. Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the Annual Evercore Annual Healthcare Conference to discuss potential joint development collaborations. Interested parties should contact Mapi directly or their representative at Evercore to arrange a meeting.

Mapi utilizes extended-release Depot technologies with strong IP to develop Lifecycle Management products for innovative and existing commercially successful pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. The Company currently has one product which is fully under a commercialization agreement, GA Depot for Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS) and other products for diabetes and schizophrenia which are funded through Phase II results.

The development pipeline also includes an injectable version of cariprazine, developed using Mapi’s Depot technology, which has demonstrated a long-acting release profile, for one monthly injection. It is designed to address an unmet need in the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar I and major depression disorders. Mapi recently began enrolling patients in a Phase I/II study.

Mapi is fully integrated in the development of Depot pharmaceuticals and offers partners multiple distinct technologies. The Company has an extensive R&D team with dedicated Depot labs, experienced clinical team, as well as a large-scale, state-of-the-art GMP approved manufacturing facility for both clinical development and commercial supply. Mapi has the capabilities to efficiently develop Depot products by integrating R&D, clinical studies, registration and manufacturing with a successful track record of improving time to market.

Ehud Marom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mapi Pharma, said, “We have a number of compelling partnering opportunities in our current pipeline, including Deutetrabenazine (AUSTEDO® XR) Depot for the treatment of Huntington's disease and tardive dyskinesia, and Anastrazole (Arimidex®) Depot as an adjuvant treatment for postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive early breast cancer as well as other candidates. We can also apply our technologies to co-develop Depot drugs with companies that are interested in developing long-acting injectable lifecycle management versions of their molecules."

About Mapi Pharma

Mapi Pharma (Mapi) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engaged in development of high barrier-to-entry and high added-value life cycle management ("LCM") products and AB Rated Depot injectable products that target large markets that include complex active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs") and formulations. Mapi’s lead product is GA Depot which is partnered with Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) in an agreement under which Viatris was granted an exclusive license to commercialize the GA Depot injection product for Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS). Following successful Phase 3 results GA Depot is currently under FDA review. The Company is also marketing its own generic versions of Fingolimod (Gilenya®) and Apremilast (Otezla®) in specific geographic markets. Mapi's portfolio also includes a leading development of Depot drugs for Schizophrenia, GLP-1 for diabetes, weight loss, with innovative intellectual property. Mapi is built on strong chemical and pharmaceutical R&D and clinical development capabilities and a deep understanding of the global market and of regulatory needs. Mapi is a global company with an API production and aseptic Depot manufacturing and a Fill & Finish for injectable Finished Dosage Forms facilities. Mapi has strong IP positions, filing numerous patent applications for APIs and formulations. For more information, please visit www.mapi-pharma.com

