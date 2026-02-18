SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MannKind to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26, 2026

February 18, 2026 
DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions for cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

MannKind will host a webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the financial results and provide a business update. The webcast will be accessible via a link on MannKind’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available in the same location within 24 hours following the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

CONTACT: Contacts:
Investor Relations
Kate Miranda
(617) 921-5461
Email: ir@mnkd.com

Media Relations
Christie Iacangelo
(818) 292-3500
Email: media@mnkd.com

Moderna's mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
Moderna's FDA Challenges Stymie Breakeven Goal in 'Fresh and Fluid' Situation
February 13, 2026
Vertex, CRISPR Set Lofty Goal for Casgevy Gene Therapy as Patient Starts Ramp
February 13, 2026
All Eyes on Vertex's Kidney Franchise, as Painkiller Journavx Tops Half a Million Scripts
February 13, 2026
