Mammogen Secures Up to $30 Million Series A Financing Backed by Leading U.S. Public Retirement System to Advance Blood-Based RNA Breast Cancer Detection Platform

Institutional financing supports pivotal prospective clinical advancement and commercialization of Mammogen’s RNA-powered molecular diagnostics platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammogen, a female-led predictive health company developing RNA-powered molecular diagnostics for women’s health, today announced an up to $30 million institutional Series A equity financing led by a major U.S. public retirement system. The financing is structured to support Mammogen’s next phase of growth, including its pivotal prospective clinical program and commercialization expansion.

The Series A positions Mammogen among the most significantly capitalized emerging companies in women’s health diagnostics at a moment when demand for more predictive, molecular approaches to screening is accelerating, driven by regulatory tailwinds around breast density notification, increasing consumer engagement in proactive health, and a rapidly evolving digital health distribution landscape.

Founded within the broader IV BioHoldings (IVBH) ecosystem, an innovation platform focused on advancing scalable early detection technologies across multiple disease areas, Mammogen was created to pioneer a more predictive and molecularly informed approach to women’s health diagnostics. The company’s lead product candidate, genTRU-breast™, is a blood-based molecular assay designed to support earlier breast cancer detection, particularly for women with dense breast tissue where traditional screening approaches alone can face meaningful limitations.

“Mammogen was founded on the conviction that women deserve access to diagnostics that detect disease earlier, harness the power of biology more intelligently, and enable more informed healthcare decisions,” said Elizabeth Cormier-May, Chief Executive Officer of Mammogen. “This financing accelerates our clinical and commercial roadmap for genTRU-breast while further solidifying Mammogen’s position as one of the defining emerging platforms in women’s health diagnostics.”

Mammogen’s platform combines proprietary RNA biomarker discovery, molecular classification technology, and scalable real-time qPCR infrastructure to support blood-based diagnostics designed to integrate real-time biological signal alongside imaging-based screening approaches in support of earlier and more actionable breast cancer detection.

The company is advancing genTRU-breast amid growing national focus on breast density and supplemental screening following updated federal breast density notification requirements under the Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA). More than 38 million women in the United States are estimated to have dense breast tissue, representing one of the largest underserved populations in women’s health diagnostics.

Mammogen’s clinical publications have focused specifically on Stage I breast cancer, underscoring the company’s emphasis on advancing molecular detection at the earliest and potentially most actionable stages of disease.

This financing is pivotal to advancing Mammogen’s prospective hybrid decentralized clinical study designed to support broader clinical validation and commercialization efforts as Mammogen expands relationships across the imaging, laboratory, molecular diagnostics, and women’s health ecosystems.

Mammogen plans to leverage existing CLIA-certified laboratory infrastructure as part of its commercial pathway while continuing to expand strategic relationships across the broader healthcare and diagnostics landscape.

“Mammogen represents exactly the kind of category-defining opportunity IVBH was built to back: a deeply technical platform addressing one of the most underserved areas in healthcare, led by a team capable of executing across both the clinical and commercial demands of the diagnostics market,” said Marty Keiser, Founder of IVBH and Chief Operating Officer of Mammogen. “This financing reflects strong institutional confidence in Mammogen’s trajectory, and we believe the company is well-positioned to lead the next generation of molecular detection in women’s health.”

About Mammogen

Mammogen is a predictive health company developing RNA-powered molecular diagnostics to enable earlier disease detection in women’s health. The company’s lead product candidate, genTRU-breast™, is a blood-based assay designed to provide clinically actionable real-time biologic signal for breast cancer detection, particularly in women with dense breast tissue. Mammogen’s platform is built on scalable RNA biomarker discovery and computational interpretation, with a pipeline designed to expand into additional women’s health applications over time.

About IV BioHoldings (IVBH)

IV BioHoldings (IVBH) is a technology-driven science innovation lab built to industrialize biology, turning blood-based molecular signal into scalable early detection. IVBH applies advanced computation to biomarker discovery and launches and supports operating companies that translate platform discoveries into real-world clinical products across multiple disease areas. Active programs include lung health, metabolic health, and women’s health, with a defined roadmap for expansion into new verticals.

Company Contact

Katherine Vigeant

Katherine@IVBH.studio

508-451-3010

Media Contact

Jessica Starman

mammogen@elev8newmedia.com

888-461-2233