Webinar: Building the Intelligence Engine for Drug Discovery R&D Teams

James Longden is a cell biologist with a background in early drug discovery and network/systems biology. He spent the first half of his career performing and leading target identification, hit identification and mechanism of action studies at AstraZeneca and Cenix BioScience (a pioneer in RNA interference). He then transitioned into network biology; investigating how we can combine ‘big data’ biology with AI/machine learning for the identification of novel targets and treatment strategies. He has applied these techniques in multiple therapeutic areas as an Associate Professor at the University of Copenhagen, at Pheno Therapeutics, a spin-out developing therapies for neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders, and at e-therapeutics (a biotech developing siRNA therapeutics). He is currently Senior Director of Life Science at Evolvus, leading the development of new data products for the life sciences industry.