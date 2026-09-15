Malvern Panalytical launches Zetasizer Core – an industry first in biologics plate-based stability screening

Twice the throughput of existing custom sample holder stability screening instruments.i

Larger, consistent datasets to de-risk stability before it becomes a late-stage problem.

No proprietary consumables. Runs on standard 96, 384 and 1536 well plates, for seamless integration into existing infrastructure.



Zetasizer Core is the first instrument to measure DLS, SLS and DSF on a standard well plate, showing biologics teams not just whether a candidate is unstable, but the mechanisms driving it.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------: Malvern Panalytical today announces the launch of the Zetasizer Core, a next generation stability screening instrument designed to deliver greater throughput, deeper mechanistic insight and more efficient workflows for early-stage biologics discovery.ds.”Three distinct capabilities set the Zetasizer Core apart:: Measuring Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS), Static Light Scattering (SLS) and intrinsic Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) with one sample under the same conditions, structural stability, colloidal stability and aggregation behavior can be interpreted together rather than correlated across separate experiments.: Zetasizer Core runs on standard 96, 384 and 1536 well plates already in use across all biologics laboratories, and slots into existing plate-handling infrastructure, robotics and LIMS workflows. Existing workflows often require samples to be transferred into instrument-specific consumables, which disrupts the workflow. A standardized format reduces inter-instrument transfers, with potential time and resource savings at sample preparation. It also uses the same DLS algorithms and adaptive correlation as Zetasizer Advance, so existing users have access to the same analysis from discovery to QC.: Standard plate formats up to 1536 wells, combined with the three-in-one format, increases the number of formulations that can be characterized in a single experiment. Up to 192 samples per run can be achieved at a 1 °C per minute thermal ramptypically achieved by existing custom sample holder stability screening instruments, which are generally limited to 96 samples. ⁱThe result is a platform that consolidates three measurements into a single run, giving formulation teams the evidence to distinguish a candidate that won’t work, from one that simply needs different conditions.Whenused the instrument as part of initial trials, he said:+++The Zetasizer Core is intended for use across biologics discovery, from initial research, to formulation development and QC. Applications span pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract development organizations as well as academic and government research laboratories.To experience Zetasizer Core firsthand, contact your local Malvern Panalytical team to book a live demonstration.Zetasizer Core is available for shipping to customers from 1 January 2027.We provide market-leading material characterization technologies for the world's most innovative companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories to optimize and accelerate the development of advanced materials.We wake up every day to delight our customers and help them solve the problems that matter. Through innovation, high-quality solutions and workflows, and excellence in customer satisfaction, we help reduce lead times, increase repeatability, and deliver data that is actionable and easily understood.Our vision is to continue to be a trusted and recognized leader for quality and insights in material characterization, helping our customers navigate complex scientific topics with accuracy and ease.We win customers with performance and keep them with service and insights. Our people are experts in their fields, delivering value and innovation for each other and for our customers. We have more than 2,300 employees operating in over 20 countries across the world, and R&D sites in North America, Europe and Asia.Rachel Morgan-Fry (rachel@sciad.com)Competitor analysis data on file. September 2026.