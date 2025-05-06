Mallinckrodt plc Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Delivers First Quarter Net Sales of $419.9 Million, Reflecting a 10%Year-Over-Year Decrease on a Reported Basis; Excluding Impact of Therakos® Divestiture, Net Sales Grew 2.5%

Reports Net Loss of $27.7 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $102.3 Million

Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) Net Sales Increased 12.3%, Representing Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Growth

INOmax® EVOLVE™ DS Delivery System Now in More Than 50 Hospitals Nationwide

DUBLIN, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company"), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2025.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate the positive momentum we are building across the Company and reinforce our optimism for the significant strategic benefits of our planned combination with Endo, Inc.," said Siggi Olafsson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In Specialty Brands, we again achieved double-digit sales growth for Acthar Gel, driven by increased patient demand from the launch of our SelfJect™ device and ongoing commercial investment. We are continuing our multi-year rollout of the INOmax EVOLVE DS delivery system, which is now in more than 50 hospitals across the U.S., and making good progress in our efforts to expand adoption of Terlivaz® (terlipressin) through healthcare provider outreach and engagement. Specialty Generics remains a consistent growth driver for our business, and we continue to see the benefits of our stable supply chain and reputation for quality and reliability in our strong overall performance. In light of our results, we are pleased to reaffirm our full-year guidance today, a sign of our confidence in the business."

Mr. Olafsson added, "Our team has made excellent progress toward completing our merger with Endo to create a global, scaled, diversified pharmaceuticals leader, which we expect to occur in the second half of this year. I am confident that as one company, we will deliver even greater value to our shareholders and customers for the ultimate benefit of the patients we serve."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Mallinckrodt's net sales in the first quarter of 2025 were $419.9 million, as compared to $467.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. This reflects a 10.2% decrease on a reported and constant currency basis. Excluding the impact of the Therakos divestiture, total net sales grew by 2.5%.

The Company's Specialty Brands segment reported net sales of $207.3 million, as compared to $257.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. This 19.4% decrease includes the impact of the Therakos divestiture. Excluding Therakos, Specialty Brands net sales grew by 4.1%, driven primarily by growth in Acthar Gel and the uptake in SelfJect.

Mallinckrodt's Specialty Generics segment reported net sales of $212.6 million, as compared to $210.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. This 1.0% growth was driven by continued strong attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) product sales, offset by a decline in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business, particularly Acetaminophen (APAP) products, driven primarily by global competition.

The Company's net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $27.7 million, an improvement from a net loss of $65.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Mallinckrodt's Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025 was $102.3 million, as compared to $144.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, driven by strength in both the Specialty Generics segment and Acthar Gel, largely offset by the impact of the Therakos divestiture, incremental commercial investments for Acthar Gel and the impact of nitric oxide competition in the U.S.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2025 increased $38.9 million, or 23.7%, to $202.9 million, as compared to $164.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was 48.3% in the first quarter of 2025, as compared with 35.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

Mallinckrodt's cash balance at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $422.2 million. Total outstanding principal debt was $864.6 million, a reduction of 47.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and outstanding net debt was $451.4 million, a reduction of 67.6% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Business Segment Updates & Outlook

Specialty Brands Segment

Acthar Gel net sales increased $12.6 million, or 12.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 to $115.4 million, driven by growth in the overall market and the successful launch of SelfJect. SelfJect continues to receive positive physician and patient feedback and now accounts for more than 70% of new Acthar Gel prescriptions, reflecting momentum with both new and returning healthcare providers. In light of strong performance in the first quarter, which represented the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth for the brand, the Company now expects Acthar Gel to grow in the high-single digits in 2025.

Terlivaz net sales increased $1.4 million, or 23.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 to $7.4 million. The Company remains focused on highlighting the potential benefits of treatment with Terlivaz with healthcare providers, emphasizing the importance of early patient identification and treatment initiation.

INOmax (nitric oxide) net sales decreased $7.7 million, or 11.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 to $62.5 million. Despite continued competitive pressures in the U.S., the Company delivered net sales growth outside of the U.S., including 12.0% sales growth in Japan compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company also continues to make progress on its rollout of the INOmax EVOLVE DS delivery system, with more than 400 systems placed in over 50 hospitals as of the end of March, and expects the rollout to continue through the end of 2026.

Specialty Generics Segment

Specialty Generics net sales growth was primarily driven by strong performance in the finished-dosage ADHD products business, offset primarily by global competitive pressures facing the API business, particularly APAP products. Mallinckrodt continues to expect the Specialty Generics segment to deliver flat to low-single digit sales growth in full-year 2025.

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in this release for a discussion of non-GAAP measures and reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for the first quarter.

Please see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2025, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for additional information.

2025 Financial Guidance

For the full-year fiscal 2025, Mallinckrodt reaffirmed its net sales and Adjusted EBITDA guidance:





2025 Guidance Total Net Sales $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion Adjusted EBITDA $480 million to $520 million

The Company does not provide comparable GAAP measures for its forward-looking non-GAAP guidance or a reconciliation of such measures because the reconciling items described in the definition of Adjusted EBITDA provided below are inherently uncertain and difficult to estimate and cannot be predicted without unreasonable effort. The variability of such items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, adjusted research and development ("R&D") expenses, net sales growth (loss) on a constant-currency basis, and net debt, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP") and adjusted for certain items that management believes are not reflective of the operational performance of the business. Adjustments to GAAP amounts include, as applicable to each measure, interest expense, net; income taxes; depreciation; amortization from intangible assets and right-of use asset resulting from finance leases; combination, integration, and other related expenses; restructuring charges, net; liabilities management and separation costs; divestitures; reorganization items, net; discontinued operations; changes in fair value of contingent consideration obligations; changes in derivative assets and liabilities fair value; unrealized gain or loss on equity investment; share-based compensation; fresh-start inventory related expenses; and other items identified by the Company.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted SG&A expenses and adjusted R&D expenses represent amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for certain items that management believes are not reflective of the operational performance of the business. Adjustments to GAAP amounts include, as applicable to each measure, the aforementioned items in the Adjusted EBITDA paragraph. The adjustments for these items are on a pre-tax basis for adjusted gross profit and adjusted SG&A expenses.

Segment net sales growth (loss) on a constant-currency basis measures the change in segment net sales between current- and prior-year periods using a constant currency, the exchange rate in effect during the applicable prior-year period.

Net debt of $451.4 million as of March 28, 2025, reflects $864.6 million in total debt outstanding and $9.0 million in undiscounted finance lease liabilities on a GAAP basis less $422.2 million in cash and cash equivalents (unrestricted cash) on a GAAP basis.

The Company has provided these adjusted financial measures because they are used by management, along with financial measures in accordance with GAAP, to evaluate the Company's operating performance and liquidity. In addition, the Company believes that they will be used by investors to measure Mallinckrodt's operating results. Management believes that presenting these adjusted measures provides useful information about the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.

These adjusted measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definition of these adjusted measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.

Because adjusted financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. A reconciliation of certain of these historical adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the tables accompanying this release.

Further information regarding non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



























Three Months



Ended



March 28, 2025



Three Months



Ended



March 29, 2024







Percent of Net sales







Percent of Net sales Net sales $ 419.9 100.0 %



$ 467.8 100.0 % Cost of sales 217.0 51.7



303.8 64.9 Gross profit 202.9 48.3



164.0 35.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses 147.5 35.1



136.9 29.3 Combination, integration, and other related expenses 20.5 4.9



— — Research and development expenses 20.5 4.9



27.9 6.0 Restructuring charges, net (2.0) (0.5)



10.2 2.2 Liabilities management and separation costs 1.4 0.3



6.7 1.4 Operating income (loss) 15.0 3.6



(17.7) (3.8) Interest expense (32.8) (7.8)



(59.1) (12.6) Interest income 5.8 1.4



6.8 1.5 Loss on divestiture (6.2) (1.5)



— — Other (expense) income, net (5.8) (1.4)



3.7 0.8 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (24.0) (5.7)



(66.3) (14.2) Income tax expense (benefit) 3.9 0.9



(0.7) (0.1) Loss from continuing operations (27.9) (6.6)



(65.6) (14.0) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 0.2 —



0.2 — Net loss $ (27.7) (6.6) %



$ (65.4) (14.0) %























Basic and diluted (loss) income per share:



















Loss from continuing operations $ (1.42)







$ (3.33)



Income from discontinued operations 0.01







0.01



Net loss $ (1.41)







$ (3.32)



Weighted-average number of shares outstanding



















Basic 19.7







19.7



Diluted 19.7







19.7





MALLINCKRODT PLC CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in millions)











































Three Months



Ended



March 28, 2025



Three Months



Ended



March 29, 2024



Gross



profit SG&A R&D Adjusted



EBITDA



Gross



profit SG&A R&D Adjusted



EBITDA Net loss $ 202.9 $ 147.5 $ 20.5 $ (27.7)



$ 164.0 $ 136.9 $ 27.9 $ (65.4) Adjustments:



































Interest expense, net — — — 27.0



— — — 52.3 Income tax expense (benefit) — — — 3.9



— — — (0.7) Depreciation 8.4 (0.5) (0.2) 9.1



9.4 (0.5) (0.4) 10.3 Amortization 13.4 — — 13.4



24.8 — — 24.8 Combination, integration, and other related



expenses (1) — — — 20.5



— — — — Restructuring charges, net (2) — — — (2.0)



— 2.5 — 7.7 Liabilities management and separation costs (3) — — — 1.4



— — — 6.7 Loss on divestiture — — — 6.2



— — — — Reorganization items, net (4) — — — —



— (8.0) — 8.0 Income from discontinued operations — — — (0.2)



— — — (0.2) Change in contingent consideration fair value — 0.1 — (0.1)



— (1.4) — 1.4 Change in derivative asset & liabilities fair value — — — 2.6



— — — 3.8 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity investment — — — 6.2



— — — (7.0) Share-based compensation 0.2 (9.1) (0.4) 9.7



— (1.8) (0.1) 1.9 Fresh-start inventory-related expense (5) 32.3 — — 32.3



101.3 — — 101.3 As adjusted: $ 257.2 $ 138.0 $ 19.9 $ 102.3



$ 299.5 $ 127.7 $ 27.4 $ 144.9









(1) Represents legal, financial, and other advisory and consulting expenses, which primarily relate to shareholder matters, integration planning, and regulatory costs associated with the proposed Business Combination.







(2) Includes a net $2.5 million gain on termination of a lease in SG&A during the three months ended March 29, 2024.







(3) Represents costs primarily related to professional fees incurred as we explored potential sales of non-core assets to enable further deleveraging post-emergence from the 2023 Bankruptcy Proceedings during the three months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024.







(4) As of December 30, 2023, professional fees directly related to the 2023 Bankruptcy Proceedings that were previously reflected as reorganization items, net, are classified within SG&A expenses.







(5) Represents inventory step-up amortization of $32.3 million for the three months ended March 28, 2025 and $103.3 million and $2.0 million of fresh-start inventory-related income for the three months ended March 29, 2024.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (unaudited, in millions)



























Three Months Ended March 28, 2025



Specialty



Brands



Specialty



Generics



Total Net sales $ 207.3



$ 212.6



$ 419.9 Cost of sales (1) 92.4



121.5



213.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59.0



26.9



85.9 Research and development expenses 7.3



5.2



12.5 Restructuring charges, net (2.0)



—



(2.0) Segment operating income $ 50.6



$ 59.0



109.6 Corporate and unallocated expenses:



















Cost of sales (2)















3.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2)















61.6 Combination, integration, and other related expenses (4)















20.5 Research and development expenses (2)















8.0 Liabilities management and separation costs (3)















1.4 Operating income















15.0 Interest expense















(32.8) Interest income















5.8 Loss on divestiture















(6.2) Other expense, net















(5.8) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes















$ (24.0)























Depreciation and amortization $ 12.1



$ 9.8













Three Months Ended March 29, 2024



Specialty



Brands



Specialty



Generics



Total Net sales $ 257.3



$ 210.5



$ 467.8 Cost of sales (1) 142.5



159.3



301.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59.1



19.4



78.5 Research and development expenses 13.4



5.9



19.3 Restructuring charges, net 10.2



—



10.2 Segment operating income $ 32.1



$ 25.9



58.0 Corporate and unallocated expenses:



















Cost of sales (2)















2.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2)















58.4 Research and development expenses (2)















8.6 Liabilities management and separation costs (3)















6.7 Operating loss















(17.7) Interest expense















(59.1) Interest income















6.8 Other income, net















3.7 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes















$ (66.3)























Depreciation and amortization $ 22.4



$ 12.2

















(1) Includes $32.3 million and $72.0 million of inventory fair-value step-up expense within the Specialty Brands segment during the three months ended March 28, 2025 and March 29, 2024, respectively. Includes $31.3 million of inventory fair-value step-up expense within the Specialty Generics segment during the three months ended March 29, 2024.







(2) Includes certain compensation, information technology, legal, environmental and other costs not charged to our reportable segments.







(3) Represents costs primarily related to professional fees incurred as we explored potential sales of non-core assets to enable further deleveraging post-emergence from the 2023 Bankruptcy Proceedings.







(4) Represents legal, financial, and other advisory and consulting expenses, which primarily relate to shareholder matters, integration planning, and regulatory costs associated with the proposed Business Combination.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SELECT PRODUCT LINE NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH (unaudited, in millions)



























































Non-GAAP Measure



Three Months



Ended



March 28,



2025



Three Months



Ended



March 29,



2024



Percent change



Currency



impact



Constant-



currency



growth (loss) Specialty Brands



































Acthar Gel $ 115.4



$ 102.8



12.3 %



— %



12.3 % INOmax 62.5



70.2



(11.0)



(0.1)



(10.9) Therakos(1) —



58.2



(100.0)



—



(100.0) Amitiza 20.2



19.4



4.1



—



4.1 Terlivaz 7.4



6.0



23.3



—



23.3 Other 1.8



0.7



157.1



—



157.1 Specialty Brands 207.3



257.3



(19.4)



—



(19.4)







































Specialty Generics



































Opioids 83.7



81.9



2.2



—



2.2 ADHD 47.2



31.7



48.9



—



48.9 Addiction treatment 18.5



15.4



20.1



(0.4)



20.5 Other 3.9



1.5



160.0



—



160.0 Generics 153.3



130.5



17.5



—



17.5 Controlled substances 19.1



22.9



(16.6)



—



(16.6) APAP 33.8



51.7



(34.6)



—



(34.6) Other 6.4



5.4



18.5



—



18.5 API 59.3



80.0



(25.9)



—



(25.9) Specialty Generics 212.6



210.5



1.0



—



1.0 Net sales $ 419.9



$ 467.8



(10.2) %



— %



(10.2) %









(1) On November 29, 2024, the Company completed the sale of the Therakos business. As result, there were three months of Therakos net sales during the three months ended March 29, 2024, which did not recur in the three months ended March 28, 2025. Excluding Therakos, total company and Specialty Brands net sales were $409.6 million and $199.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 29, 2024.

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in millions)



















March 28,



2025



December 27,



2024 Assets











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 422.2



$ 382.6 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4.1 and $6.2 402.7



395.3 Inventories 633.7



664.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 175.8



186.3 Total current assets 1,634.4



1,629.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 404.1



390.6 Intangible assets, net 406.1



419.4 Deferred income taxes 661.8



651.8 Other assets 203.1



211.7 Total Assets $ 3,309.5



$ 3,302.6















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current Liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3.9



$ 3.9 Accounts payable 79.0



57.8 Accrued payroll and payroll-related costs 52.1



108.1 Accrued interest 26.9



9.2 Acthar Gel-Related Settlement 21.3



21.3 Accrued and other current liabilities 274.5



231.1 Total current liabilities 457.7



431.4 Long-term debt 905.4



909.5 Acthar Gel-Related Settlement 131.4



126.5 Pension and postretirement benefits 26.5



26.5 Environmental liabilities 34.3



34.3 Other income tax liabilities 26.2



25.7 Other liabilities 98.0



102.9 Total Liabilities 1,679.5



1,656.8 Shareholders' Equity:











Ordinary A shares, €1.00 par value, 25,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding —



— Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized; 19,762,306 and 19,696,335 issued; 19,736,759 and 19,696,335 outstanding 0.2



0.2 Ordinary shares held in treasury at cost, 25,547 and zero (1.9)



— Additional paid-in capital 1,209.6



1,199.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9.2



6.1 Retained earnings 412.9



439.7 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,630.0



1,645.8 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,309.5



$ 3,302.6

MALLINCKRODT PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in millions)



















Three Months



Ended



March 28,



2025



Three Months



Ended



March 29,



2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net loss $ (27.7)



$ (65.4) Adjustments to reconcile net cash from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 22.5



35.1 Share-based compensation 9.7



1.9 Deferred income taxes (10.1)



3.9 Non-cash accretion (amortization) expense 1.6



(1.1) Other non-cash items 8.4



(0.6) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable, net (5.4)



(0.8) Inventories 30.1



78.7 Accounts payable 22.7



(13.3) Income taxes 12.7



(6.4) Other 1.8



(16.2) Net cash from operating activities 66.3



15.8 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:











Capital expenditures (24.3)



(24.6) Other 0.3



0.4 Net cash from investing activities (24.0)



(24.2) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:











Repayment of debt (1.0)



(2.2) Repurchase of shares (1.9)



— Other (0.2)



— Net cash from financing activities (3.1)



(2.2) Effect of currency rate changes on cash 0.8



(1.3) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 40.0



(11.9) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 445.7



343.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 485.7



$ 331.5















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 422.2



$ 253.6 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets at end of period 21.7



37.1 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets at end of period 41.8



40.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 485.7



$ 331.5

