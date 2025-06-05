Mallia sets strategic course for future and completes €5.5 million financing

· Group to be organized with clear strategic focus on medical and cosmetic applications for the treatment of hair loss

· Dr. Anne Asmuß and Dr. Stefan Strobl join management team of the two subsidiaries

· Total capital of €5.5 million to be used primarily for the development of cosmetic applications at subsidiary, Mallia Aesthetics

Erlangen, Germany, June 04, 2025 – Mallia Innovations GmbH today announced a new structure for the Mallia group under which Mallia Innovations will become the holding company for two specialized subsidiaries with different corporate purposes. This corporate structure is intended to drive forward the commercial and regulatory development of innovative sCD83‑based programs in a targeted manner within the subsidiaries.

The managing directors of Mallia Innovations GmbH are the founders Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer and Dr. Manfred Gröppel. Mallia Therapeutics GmbH, founded in 2023, will become a subsidiary of Mallia Innovations, and will continue to focus on the clinical development of novel therapies for patients with hair loss based on the active ingredient MAL‑856, which exploits the multimodal mechanism of action of soluble CD83 (sCD83). Dr. Stefan Strobl has recently joined Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer as Managing Director of Mallia Therapeutics. The newly founded subsidiary, Mallia Aesthetics GmbH, will explore the potential of MAL-838 for innovative cosmetic applications and will be jointly managed by Dr. Anne Asmuß and Dr. Manfred Gröppel. All three companies are based in Erlangen.

Dr. Manfred Gröppel, co-founder and Managing Director of Mallia Innovations, said: “We have worked intensively over the past few months on our strategy, our business model and the associated corporate structure. We are very proud that we have been able to ramp up Mallia to this operational level so quickly after its founding. I am delighted to officially welcome Anne Asmuß and Stefan Strobl to the Mallia management team.

“With the recently completed seed-financing round of €5.5 million, we are ideally positioned to further advance the development of sCD83 for the stimulation of hair growth and therapy of hair loss. We would like to thank our existing and new investors for their support and confidence in our strategy. Our initial focus is on developing a highly interesting and market-relevant line of patent-protected cosmetic products through Mallia Aesthetics, which we intend to launch in rapid succession. With this differentiated development of our sCD83-based programs, MAL‑838 (Aesthetics) and MAL‑856 (Therapeutics), we can rapidly bring true innovation to consumers and into the clinic.”