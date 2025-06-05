Mallia sets strategic course for future and completes €5.5 million financing

· Group to be organized with clear strategic focus on medical and cosmetic applications for the treatment of hair loss
· Dr. Anne Asmuß and Dr. Stefan Strobl join management team of the two subsidiaries
· Total capital of €5.5 million to be used primarily for the development of cosmetic applications at subsidiary, Mallia Aesthetics
Erlangen, Germany, June 04, 2025 – Mallia Innovations GmbH today announced a new structure for the Mallia group under which Mallia Innovations will become the holding company for two specialized subsidiaries with different corporate purposes. This corporate structure is intended to drive forward the commercial and regulatory development of innovative sCD83‑based programs in a targeted manner within the subsidiaries.
The managing directors of Mallia Innovations GmbH are the founders Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer and Dr. Manfred Gröppel. Mallia Therapeutics GmbH, founded in 2023, will become a subsidiary of Mallia Innovations, and will continue to focus on the clinical development of novel therapies for patients with hair loss based on the active ingredient MAL‑856, which exploits the multimodal mechanism of action of soluble CD83 (sCD83). Dr. Stefan Strobl has recently joined Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer as Managing Director of Mallia Therapeutics. The newly founded subsidiary, Mallia Aesthetics GmbH, will explore the potential of MAL-838 for innovative cosmetic applications and will be jointly managed by Dr. Anne Asmuß and Dr. Manfred Gröppel. All three companies are based in Erlangen.
Dr. Manfred Gröppel, co-founder and Managing Director of Mallia Innovations, said: “We have worked intensively over the past few months on our strategy, our business model and the associated corporate structure. We are very proud that we have been able to ramp up Mallia to this operational level so quickly after its founding. I am delighted to officially welcome Anne Asmuß and Stefan Strobl to the Mallia management team.
“With the recently completed seed-financing round of €5.5 million, we are ideally positioned to further advance the development of sCD83 for the stimulation of hair growth and therapy of hair loss. We would like to thank our existing and new investors for their support and confidence in our strategy. Our initial focus is on developing a highly interesting and market-relevant line of patent-protected cosmetic products through Mallia Aesthetics, which we intend to launch in rapid succession. With this differentiated development of our sCD83-based programs, MAL‑838 (Aesthetics) and MAL‑856 (Therapeutics), we can rapidly bring true innovation to consumers and into the clinic.”
Mallia Aesthetics to develop cosmetic products for hair growth with market entry in 2025
Dr. Anne Asmuß, Managing Director of Mallia Aesthetics, commented:
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Mallia Aesthetics during this important phase of establishment, product development and market launch. With MAL‑838, we have a promising, scientifically proven ingredient that we want to establish quickly and sustainably in the cosmetics market. We aim to make our innovative cosmetic products available to a broad target group – from experts to consumers– and to inspire them with advanced and revolutionary solutions.”
With a career spanning more than 28 years, Dr. Anne Asmuß has built extensive expertise in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to her role at Mallia, she worked for Exeltis, the Hermes Group, Behring and ZS Associates Int., among others. She has extensive experience in business development, license management and the manufacture and market launch of Rx, OTC and medical device products. Dr. Asmuß holds a master’s degree in biology, a PhD in immunology from Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg, and an MBA from the European Business School and Durham University, UK.
Mallia Therapeutics continues to advance the development of an sCD83-based therapy for hair loss
“Hair loss can have profound emotional and social impact, and we believe that MAL-856 has the potential to become a truly transformative treatment,” said Dr. Stefan Strobl, Managing Director of Mallia Therapeutics. “Mallia is built on approximately 25 years of scientific work by Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer and his team at Erlangen University Hospital. I am delighted to advance this promising drug candidate into therapeutic options for patients suffering from various types of alopecia and to explore potential additional applications for this effective immunomodulator.”
Dr. Stefan Strobl has more than 25 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. Before joining Mallia, he held senior positions at the biotech companies 4SC and BioNTech, including managing director of subsidiaries of both companies. Throughout his career, Dr. Strobl has gained extensive scientific and strategic experience in immunological development projects and has managed the preclinical development of several drug candidates and their transition into clinical trials. He is familiar with all aspects of the research and development process, from pharmacology, pharmacokinetics and toxicology to CMC and biomarker analysis, regulatory, and intellectual property. Dr. Strobl holds a degree in biology and a PhD in molecular biology from ETH Zurich.
About sCD83
Soluble CD83 (sCD83) is an immunomodulatory protein that is currently being developed for the topical treatment of hair loss (MAL‑856) and stimulation of hair growth (MAL‑838). The soluble CD83 protein was first identified in 2001 by Mallia co-founder Prof. Dr. Steinkasserer. It has anti-inflammatory properties via the induction of inflammation resolution, which promotes wound healing and induces new hair growth. In addition, sCD83 has been shown to activate regulatory T cells (Tregs), which interact directly with hair follicles and can activate them. Furthermore, sCD83 inhibits cell death of hair follicles and directly activates follicular stem cells, thereby stimulating new hair growth. This multimodal mode of action distinguishes sCD83 from other topically applied hair growth agents.
Topically applied, sCD83 can directly reach the hair follicles but does not penetrate through the skin and thus does not enter the bloodstream. The effect is localized, which is a major advantage over systemic treatment options, which can cause severe side effects.
About hair loss
Hormone-related hair loss in men and women (androgenetic alopecia, or AGA) is the most common form of hair loss. Worldwide, more than 70% of men and 50% of women post menopause are affected by androgenetic alopecia. Another 147 million people suffer from immune-related, circular hair loss (alopecia areata, or AA.[1])
Androgenetic alopecia usually progresses gradually and is due to genetic and hormonal factors. In men, it often leads to a receding hairline and baldness on the top of the head, while in women it causes thinning hair in the parting area. Alopecia areata causes circular hair loss on the scalp, face or other parts of the body. It occurs when the immune system erroneously attacks hair follicles, leading to immune-mediated hair loss.
About Mallia
Mallia Innovations GmbH, based in Erlangen, Germany, is the holding company strategically driving the development and commercialization of cosmetic applications and biopharmaceutical therapies of the immune modulatory sCD83 protein, targeting hair growth, hair loss and other dermatological indications, including wound healing.
Subsidiary Mallia Aesthetics GmbH focuses on the development of cosmetic products to stimulate hair growth. Based on the sCD83 protein, innovative cosmetic products are being developed and marketed to specialists and consumers.
Subsidiary Mallia Therapeutics GmbH focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for patients suffering from androgenetic alopecia or alopecia areata, among other conditions. Mallia Therapeutics' approach is also based on the scientifically proven immune modulatory mode of action of sCD83, which has been investigated for more than 25 years by Mallia co‑founder Prof. Dr Alexander Steinkasserer.[2]
For more information, visit www.mallia.com, follow us on LinkedIn
Mallia Contact:
Mallia Innovations GmbH
International media contact:
MC Services AG
Dr. Regina Lutz / Katja Arnold
Tel.: +49 (0)89 210 228 0
E-Mail: mallia@mc-services.eu
