Mainz Biomed to Present at the Pancreatic Cancer Session at Digestive Disease Week, Demonstrating Effectiveness of mRNA Biomarkers in Blood Samples

Mainz Biomed to Present Industry Leading Results: 100% Sensitivity and 95% Specificity

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, is excited to announce its participation in the renowned Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. At the conference the Company will present its poster titled “BLOOD-BASED MRNA SIGNATURE FOR DETECTION OF PANCREATIC DUCTAL ADENOCARCINOMA AND DISCRIMINATION OF INTRADUCTAL PAPILLARY MUCINOUS NEOPLASMS”.

“We are thrilled about the team’s progress in confirming the strong clinical results from our discovery study. What’s particularly exciting is that our algorithm and biomarker selection can identify neoplasms in blood. Delivering a blood-based test capable of detecting early stages of disease is major step toward the early detection—and ultimately the elimination—of pancreatic cancer,” said Guido Baechler, CEO Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio is focused on PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in blood and stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2025 and its mid-year report on Form 6-K filed on September 26, 2025. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.