Magnet Biomedicine Appoints Bharat Reddy, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnet Biomedicine, a leading biopharmaceutical company advancing molecular glue discovery with rational selection and design, today announced the appointment of Bharat Reddy, Ph.D., as its new Chief Business Officer. Dr. Reddy will take the lead on business development activities, bringing more than a decade of experience in corporate development and strategy within the life sciences sector to the role.

"We are thrilled to have Bharat join Magnet during this period of growth for our team and pipeline," said Brian Safina, Ph.D., CEO of Magnet Biomedicine. "His deep transactional expertise and experience forging strategic biopharma partnerships will be instrumental as we continue to advance our differentiated molecular glue portfolio."

Prior to joining Magnet, Dr. Reddy was Chief Business Officer at Rectify Pharmaceuticals. He was formerly Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Kelonia Therapeutics, where he developed and executed a business strategy and fostered a multi-year collaboration and licensing agreement with Astellas Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, he served as Head of Business Development at Catamaran Bio and as Director, Business Development at bluebird bio. He began his career as a life sciences strategy consultant at ClearView Healthcare Partners. Dr. Reddy holds a B.A. in Biology and Anthropology from Bowdoin College and a Ph.D. from the Department of Biological Sciences at Columbia University.

"Magnet is expanding therapeutic possibilities with our molecular glue inhibitors," said Dr. Reddy. "The company's platform is uniquely positioned to harness the vast potential of molecular glues to bring novel, oral therapies to patients. I look forward to working with the team to identify strategic opportunities that will help us deliver a new generation of small molecule therapeutics that address historically challenging targets and unlock treatment options for diseases with substantial unmet needs."

Magnet's TrueGlue™ discovery platform utilizes state-of-the-art screening technologies, proprietary chemical libraries, and strategic selection of target and presenter proteins to rationally and systematically identify TrueGlues™. These small molecules induce proximity and promote cooperativity between proteins, enabling precise drug targeting to disease-relevant tissues and addressing historically difficult-to-drug proteins.

Magnet Biomedicine is a biotechnology company advancing molecular glue discovery with rational selection and design. Magnet is harnessing the vast untapped potential of TrueGlues to tackle multiple disease areas and biological mechanisms, including cancer, and immune disorders. For more information, visit magnetbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X , formerly known as Twitter.

