Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

February 24, 2026 | 
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 2:30 P.M. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com


