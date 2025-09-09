Made Scientific and Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Announce Technology Transfer and Manufacturing Partnership to Advance HG-CT-1, an Autologous CAR-T Cell Therapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

PRINCETON, N.J. and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, a leading U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and other life-threatening diseases, today announced a manufacturing partnership to advance HG-CT-1, Hemogenyx's Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy and lead clinical program for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) in adults.

Under the agreement, Hemogenyx will leverage Made Scientific's specialized expertise in CAR-T cell therapy technology transfer, and manufacturing at its GMP facilities in Newark and Princeton, NJ, which are equipped for both clinical and commercial manufacturing. The collaboration will advance Hemogenyx's ongoing Phase I clinical trial of HG-CT-1 in adult patient cohorts and support the potential inclusion of additional cohorts for pediatric r/r AML patients. Hemogenyx has already made significant progress in the trial, with early clinical data supporting growing confidence in both safety and potential efficacy.

"Our collaboration with Hemogenyx reflects Made Scientific's commitment to advancing next-generation cell therapies that address urgent, unmet medical needs. Through our integrated development and manufacturing solutions and highly experienced team, we are proud to support Hemogenyx as they advance HG-CT-1 in their Phase I clinical trial."

"Partnering with a trusted CDMO like Made Scientific is essential to the success of HG-CT-1, our lead CAR-T therapy. Made's expertise in cell therapy manufacturing will be instrumental in driving the continued progress of this potential breakthrough therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory AML."

Through this partnership, Made Scientific remains focused on its mission: Defy Limits. Deliver Results.

About Made Scientific



Made Scientific is a leading US-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for clinical-and-commercial supply. Operating from two U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, Made Scientific combines the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals



Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility. The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

Made Scientific



Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc



