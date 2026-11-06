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MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

  • Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY). MacroGenics’ President and CEO, Eric Risser, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 11, at 10:00 am ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference (Coral Gables, FL). Mr. Risser will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 30, at 3:00 pm ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of these presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of the webcasts on its website for 30 days.

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics’ technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: Contacts:
Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
1-301-251-5172
info@macrogenics.com 

Argot Partners
1-212-600-1902
macrogenics@argotpartners.com

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