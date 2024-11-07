SUBSCRIBE
MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conferences

November 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences this month:

  • Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston). MacroGenics’ Chief Operating Officer, Eric Risser, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 4:00pm ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference (New York). MacroGenics’ President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 1:15pm ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics’ website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics’ technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

