Press Releases

MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

December 3, 2024 
ROCKVILLE, MD, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following investor conference this month:

  • 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx (Coral Gables, FL). MacroGenics’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7:30am ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

A webcast of the above presentation may be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics’ website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics’ technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

