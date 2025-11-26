SUBSCRIBE
MacroGenics to Participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Eric Risser, President and CEO of MacroGenics, will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4, at 7:55 am ET in Miami, FL.

A webcast of the presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days.

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.      

CONTACT: Contacts:
Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
1-301-251-5172
info@macrogenics.com 

Argot Partners
1-212-600-1902
macrogenics@argotpartners.com

