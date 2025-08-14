MacroGenics Appoints Eric Risser as President and Chief Executive Officer

ROCKVILLE, MD, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that effective as of August 13, 2025, Eric Risser has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and to the Board of Directors. Mr. Risser has served as Chief Operating Officer at MacroGenics since 2022, overseeing several key company functions and has led the Company’s corporate development efforts, which have generated over $1.6 billion in non-dilutive capital since inception. Mr. Risser succeeds Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D. who is stepping down after serving as President and Chief Executive Officer for the past 24 years.

“Eric is a highly strategic leader who brings almost 30 years of biotech and pharmaceutical industry experience, with a track record of value creation, effective portfolio management and creative deal-making,” said Bill Heiden, MacroGenics’ Chair. “Eric has a compelling vision for MacroGenics, and the Board and I are enthusiastic about helping bring it to life.”

“On behalf of Eric, the Board, the Company’s employees, and all of the individuals with whom Scott has worked tirelessly since the Company’s founding, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Scott for his many years of service. Under his leadership, the Company had many successes, including the development of three products which are now FDA-approved. The Company will continue to have access to Scott as Director and as an advisor,” concluded Mr. Heiden.

Mr. Risser commented, “I want to thank the Board for their confidence in my ability to lead MacroGenics into its next chapter. My goal is to create an even more focused and capital-efficient biotechnology company that delivers novel, high-value therapies to patients battling cancer. I will be working closely with the entire executive team and Board to ensure MacroGenics is investing resources where we believe we can generate significant value for both patients and shareholders alike.”

Mr. Risser joined MacroGenics in 2009 to lead its business development efforts and has assumed roles of increasing operational and strategic responsibility since that time, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining MacroGenics, Mr. Risser worked at Johnson & Johnson as Senior Director in Corporate Development, where he led multiple licensing and acquisition transactions. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of life science roles across investment banking, venture capital, and strategy consulting. Mr. Risser holds an M.B.A. from Stanford University and a B.A. from Yale University.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

