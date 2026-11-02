Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announces Commercialization Collaboration with Simcere for Zemprocitinib in Dermatology Indications, Further Expanding Product Commercialization Footprint

HANGZHOU, China, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Lynk Pharmaceuticals"), today announced that it has expanded its commercialization collaboration with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited ("Simcere") for zemprocitinib, a highly selective, oral, second-generation JAK1 inhibitor independently developed by Lynk Pharmaceuticals. Under the collaboration, Simcere will obtain exclusive commercialization rights for zemprocitinib in Chinese Mainland, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and other dermatology indications. Building on the collaboration established by the two companies in 2022 for rheumatology and immunology indications, this expanded partnership is expected to further enhance the market development efficiency and patient access of zemprocitinib in dermatology.

Mr. Yunshu Zhou, President of Simcere, said: "Lynk Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated robust innovative R&D capabilities in the field of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Zemprocitinib has achieved positive clinical progress across indications including atopic dermatitis and rheumatoid arthritis, showing excellent therapeutic potential. This collaboration will further expand the commercial footprint of zemprocitinib in dermatology while creating strong synergy with Simcere's existing dermatology portfolio. We look forward to joining hands with Lynk Pharmaceuticals to accelerate the delivery of this innovative therapy to benefit more patients."

Dr. Zhao-Kui (ZK) Wan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said: "Zemprocitinib represents an important milestone for Lynk Pharmaceuticals in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, with its atopic dermatitis indication about to enter the commercialization stage. At this pivotal moment, we are delighted to expand our collaboration scope and deepen our partnership with Simcere. Simcere possesses a solid business foundation and extensive commercialization experience in immunology, and its professional marketing capabilities strongly complement Lynk's strengths in innovative R&D. We look forward to joining hands to accelerate the commercialization process of zemprocitinib in dermatology and provide new treatment options for more patients."

Zemprocitinib is a highly selective, oral second-generation JAK1 inhibitor discovered and developed by Lynk Pharmaceuticals. It is currently being developed for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), atopic dermatitis (AD), and ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Zemprocitinib has completed its pivotal Phase III study in adult patients with moderate-to-severe AD, and its New Drug Application (NDA) was accepted for review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in April 2026. Meanwhile, the Phase III study for RA has been completed, and the Phase III clinical program for AS is currently underway.

In March 2022, Lynk Pharmaceuticals and Simcere entered into a commercialization collaboration, under which Simcere acquired exclusive commercialization rights for zemprocitinib for RA and AS indications in Chinese Mainland, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Focusing on AD and other dermatology indications, this expanded collaboration further broadens the scope of partnership, fully leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies in innovative drug R&D and commercialization, and laying a solid foundation for its commercial rollout across additional disease areas.

About Simcere

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited is an innovation and R&D-driven pharmaceutical company operating the State Key Laboratory of Nervous and Oncology System Drug Research. The company focuses on neuroscience, oncology, autoimmune diseases, and anti-infection, while proactively exploring future disease areas with significant unmet clinical needs in alignment with its corporate mission, "For patients, for life." Driven by dual engines of in-house R&D and synergistic innovation, Simcere has established strategic partnerships with numerous innovative companies, research institutes, and universities.

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals

Lynk Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage innovative drug company focused on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, committed to addressing unmet clinical needs through first-in-class innovation, developing differentiated small-molecule therapies, and providing superior oral alternatives to biologics. The company was founded by senior R&D leaders from Pfizer, MSD, and Johnson & Johnson, focusing on the JAK-STAT and expanding to TYK2 signaling pathways, and mastering targeted protein degradation.

The company combines AI-assisted drug design, comprehensive biological evaluation, and protein degradation technologies into an integrated innovative R&D platform spanning target discovery, molecular design, translational research, and clinical development to advance differentiated therapies for patients worldwide. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has successfully developed and progressed multiple Class 1 new drug candidates and advanced multiple pipeline programs through internal research and development as well as global partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and may include, but are not limited to, expectations, plans, or objectives regarding the Company's future research and development programs, business development, collaboration arrangements, and other future matters.

Because future events are subject to numerous uncertainties, these forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's current information, views, assumptions, estimates, and judgments at the time such statements are made. They do not constitute guarantees of future performance, development, or results. Actual events, outcomes, or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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