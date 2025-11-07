SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lurex Bio Announces Patent Filings and a New Frontier in Immune Engineering

November 7, 2025 
2 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lurex Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immunotherapy platforms, today announced the filing of multiple U.S. provisional patents to protect its proprietary immune-signal and vesicle-based targeting systems. “These filings represent the company’s first step toward international protection under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and mark a defining milestone in Lurex Bio’s evolution,” said Dr. Fred McCall-Perez, Chief Executive Officer of Lurex Bio.



Building on its expanding IP foundation, Lurex Bio’s portfolio—including the NeoTag™, Atraxis™, and Atraxis-X™ platforms—aims to overcome one of oncology’s greatest challenges: tumors that evade immune detection. The company’s work centers on restoring immune visibility to diseased cells through programmable molecular interfaces that help the body’s defenses identify, engage, and eliminate malignant or pathogenic targets more effectively.

“Our mission is to transform how the immune system interacts with disease,” said James Clark, Inventor and Founder of Lurex Bio. “By bridging immune invisibility with molecular precision, we aim to convert resistant cancers into treatable conditions—laying the groundwork for a new class of immune-directed therapeutics.”

“These initial intellectual-property filings establish a foundation for global expansion and strategic collaborations with research institutions and development partners in the U.S. and abroad,” Clark added. Lurex Bio is also developing an integrated research program to explore applications of its immune-signal delivery systems in oncology, autoimmune disease, and regenerative medicine.

About Lurex Bio

Lurex Bio is a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immunotherapy platforms designed to reawaken the body’s innate immune response. Through its NeoTag™, Atraxis™, and Atraxis-X™ systems, Lurex Bio is advancing novel strategies for immune-signal delivery, synthetic membrane fusion, and tumor recognition. Headquarters in Florida with planned research collaborations in Boston, the company is committed to redefining the interface between science and human immunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential of Lurex Bio’s technologies and research plans. Actual results may differ materially due to scientific, regulatory, and market factors.


Contacts

Media Contact

Lurex Bio – Corporate Communications
press@lurexbio.com
(855) LUREXBIO (587-3924)

Florida Patents
