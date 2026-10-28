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Lumexa Imaging Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Date

October 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging (Nasdaq: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient imaging services, today announced it will release its third quarter 2026 financial and operational results after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.lumexaimaging.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and approximately 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform. 

Media Contact
Melissa Weston
Melissa.Weston@LumexaImaging.com

IR Contact
Sue Dooley
Sue.Dooley@LumexaImaging.com

        


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