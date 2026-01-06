SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lumexa Imaging Announces Participation in Upcoming January 2026 Investor Conference

January 6, 2026 
1 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. ("Lumexa Imaging") (NASDAQ: LMRI), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient imaging services, announced today that Caitlin Zulla, CEO, and Tony Martin, CFO, will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, California, including a presentation at 7:30am PST on Monday, January 12, 2026. A webcast link and related presentation materials will be available online at https://ir.lumexaimaging.com.

ABOUT LUMEXA IMAGING

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of diagnostic imaging services. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems.

INVESTOR CONTACT

ICR Healthcare

ir@lumexaimaging.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Melissa Weston

corpcomms@lumexaimaging.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumexa-imaging-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-302653069.html

SOURCE Lumexa Imaging

