Lumexa Imaging Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (“Lumexa Imaging”) (Nasdaq: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient imaging services, announced today that Caitlin Zulla, CEO, and Tony Martin, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21 st Annual Healthcare Conference, held in Boston, including a fireside chat at 3:00 PM ET and one-on-one meetings with Caitlin Zulla and Tony Martin on September 9, 2026.

Annual Healthcare Conference, held in Boston, including a fireside chat at 3:00 PM ET and one-on-one meetings with Caitlin Zulla and Tony Martin on September 9, 2026. JP Morgan High Yield Conference, held in Nashville, with a fireside chat at 11:15 AM and one-on-one meetings with Tony Martin on September 10, 2026.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, held in Nashville, including one-on-one meetings with Tony Martin on September 15, 2026

Deutsche Bank’s 2026 Healthcare Summit, held in New York, including one-on-one meetings with Caitlin Zulla on September 16, 2026.





Available webcast links for fireside chats will be online at https://ir.lumexaimaging.com.

ABOUT LUMEXA IMAGING

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and greater than 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Sue Dooley

Sue.Dooley@lumexaimaging.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Melissa Weston

corpcomms@lumexaimaging.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and announced conference participation, including related remarks, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release or resulting conference remarks may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations regarding our financial position and operating performance, including our guidance for full year 2026 and our assumptions underlying such guidance; our ability to drive future growth and execute on our goals and strategies; and our expectations regarding our product innovation. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our later dated Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligations to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.