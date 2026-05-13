SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lumexa Imaging Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

May 13, 2026 | 
14 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging (Nasdaq: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient imaging services, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and reiterated full year 2026 guidance. 

“In Q1, we delivered several meaningful achievements to kick off a year of executing on our strategic priorities,” said Caitlin Zulla, Chief Executive Officer of Lumexa Imaging. “We continued to drive strong growth in same-center advanced imaging volumes and our de novo centers are ramping according to our plans.”

“We are also announcing tonight four additional Lumexa Imaging centers including two strategic tuck-in acquisitions plus two de novos. We are well on our way to achieving our stated goal of adding 8-10 de novos to our network of centers this year.” Ms. Zulla continued, “With a large addressable market, and strong demand tailwinds plus a focused strategy centered on same-center growth, geographic expansion, and advanced imaging, we believe Lumexa Imaging is well positioned to deliver sustained, profitable growth while expanding access to high-quality, lower-cost imaging for patients, providers, and payors.”

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:
All comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted

  • Consolidated revenues of $252.5 million, an increase of 3.1% from $245.0 million
  • System-wide revenue growth of 4.0%
  • Same center advanced volume growth: 5.6% for both consolidated and system-wide
  • Net income of $1.7 million as compared to net loss of $7.7 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $51.2 million as compared to $51.0 million; and a 20.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin
  • GAAP EPS of $0.02 per share and Adjusted EPS of $0.18 per share

Outpatient Volumes:

Consolidated1Q26 1Q25  Increase YoY
 Consolidated total procedures586,337 579,084 1.3%
 Consolidated advanced procedures182,176 170,497 6.8%
 % advanced procedures31.1% 29.4% 170bps
 Consolidated same-center advanced volume growth------ ------ 5.6%
System-wide     
 System-wide total procedures966,934 943,490 2.5%
 System-wide advanced procedures357,592 334,642 6.9%
 % advanced procedures37.0% 35.5% 150bps
 System-wide same-center advanced volume growth------ ------ 5.6%
Note: Advanced Procedures includes MRI and CT modalities     


2026 Full Year Outlook:

The company is reiterating its outlook for the year ending December 31, 2026. Lumexa Imaging continues to expect:

  • Consolidated revenues of $1.045 to $1.097 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $234 to $242 million. This includes approximately $7 million of public company costs that were not incurred in 2025. (At the midpoint of guidance, the addition of these costs lowers Adjusted EBITDA growth for 2026 versus 2025 from 7% to 4%)
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.71 to $0.77 per share

Lumexa Imaging Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Lumexa Imaging will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results, as well as its 2026 outlook, on May 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via live audio webcast online at ir.lumexaimaging.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the completion of the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use  Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing our business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of our business operations and financial performance; (ii) facilitate internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business operations; (iii) review and assess the operating performance of our management team; and (iv) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operations and annual operating budgets. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see below.

We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS guidance to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because we do not and are not able to provide guidance for those GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and potential variability of certain reconciling items, including transaction costs, severance and executive recruiting. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide the corresponding reconciliations. However, such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our future results.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and greater than 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations regarding our financial position and operating performance, including our guidance for full year 2026 and our assumptions underlying such guidance; our ability to drive future growth and execute on our goals and strategies; and our expectations regarding our product innovation. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligations to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investors:
Sue Dooley
Lumexa Imaging
sue.dooley@Lumexaimaging.com

Media Contact
Melissa Weston
Lumexa Imaging
Melissa.Weston@LumexaImaging.com

 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR COMMON SHARES)
(Unaudited)
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
    
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$51,226  $58,828 
Accounts receivable 118,141   112,942 
Accounts receivable, related party 15,942   18,893 
Other receivables 20,045   19,015 
Prepaid expenses 16,534   17,582 
Total current assets 221,888   227,260 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 150,127   144,709 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,175   76,555 
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 420,519   423,191 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 40,245   41,335 
Goodwill 807,554   807,554 
Other assets 46,845   43,953 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,763,353  $1,764,557 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Accounts payable$37,168  $44,857 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 80,174   95,561 
Accounts receivable pledging arrangement 1,693   1,599 
Current portion of long-term debt 13,437   13,112 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities 13,408   11,552 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,053   12,513 
Total current liabilities 157,933   179,194 
Long-term debt, less current maturities 816,974   819,029 
Long-term finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 38,483   33,262 
Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 71,402   71,437 
Deferred income taxes 41,498   40,772 
Other liabilities 37,443   34,740 
Total liabilities 1,163,733   1,178,434 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
EQUITY:   
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 96,080,735 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 96,109,927 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 96   96 
Additional paid-in-capital 1,228,867   1,217,087 
Accumulated deficit (629,343)  (631,060)
Total equity 599,620   586,123 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$1,763,353  $1,764,557 


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
(Unaudited)
     
 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2026   2025 
REVENUES:    
Net patient service revenue$197,318  $192,298 
Management fee and other revenue 55,219   52,703 
Total revenues 252,537   245,001 
OPERATING EXPENSES:    
Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 217,755   208,397 
General and administrative expenses 20,335   17,492 
Depreciation and amortization 9,922   9,051 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 137   (162)
Total operating expenses 248,149   234,778 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 15,024   15,318 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 19,412   25,541 
OTHER EXPENSES:    
Interest expense 16,331   29,849 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,081   (4,308)
Income tax provision 1,364   3,379 
NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)$1,717  $(7,687)
     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic 95,983,233   69,523,369 
Diluted 95,983,243   69,523,369 
Net income (loss) per common share    
Basic$0.02  $(0.11)
Diluted$0.02  $(0.11)


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2026   2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income (loss)$1,717  $(7,687)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization 9,922   9,051 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,957   3,739 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 717   1,433 
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs 161   113 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (15,024)  (15,318)
Distributions from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 17,696   18,281 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 137   (162)
Deferred income taxes 726   1,499 
Stock-based compensation 12,274   6,374 
Other (494)  - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (5,199)  (8,470)
Accounts receivable, related party 2,951   85 
Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs (1,982)  (1,356)
Other receivables (1,030)  (5,955)
Prepaid expenses 1,570   (1,994)
Other assets (2,363)  (9,083)
Accounts payable (7,738)  2,490 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (13,697)  (11,322)
Other liabilities 2,703   7,555 
Operating lease liabilities (4,072)  (3,235)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,932   (13,962)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Proceeds from sale or disposal of property and equipment 40   281 
Purchases of property and equipment (5,314)  (1,001)
Net cash used in investing activities (5,274)  (720)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Payments of long-term debt (3,227)  (3,893)
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,122   496 
Payments of finance lease liabilities (3,249)  (1,409)
Capital contributions -   660 
Proceeds from accounts receivable pledging arrangement 94   - 
Net cash used in financing activities (5,260)  (4,146)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (7,602)  (18,828)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 58,828   26,131 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period$51,226  $7,303 


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(IN THOUSANDS)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2026   2025 
    
Net income (loss)$1,717  $(7,687)
Depreciation and amortization 9,922   9,051 
Income tax provision 1,364   3,379 
Amortization of basis difference 531   500 
Interest expense 16,331   29,849 
Stock-based compensation 12,274   6,374 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 137   (162)
Severance and executive recruiting(1) 945   1,370 
Strategic initiatives and implementation(2) 825   868 
Transaction costs(3) 2,582   3,588 
Litigation and settlements(4) 29   (128)
Other(5) (5)  22 
Adjustments for equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates(6) 4,547   3,975 
Adjusted EBITDA$51,199  $50,999 
    
    
(1) Includes severance and recruiting expenses for executive leadership departures as part of strategic organizational changes.
(2) Includes third-party consulting, implementation, and integration expenses incurred as part of our strategic transformation and optimization initiatives, specifically related to the deployment of a new technology system and labor model, as well as the development, customization, and integration of a new enterprise resource planning system.
(3) Includes costs for third party non-recurring IPO costs, buy-side and sell-side due diligence activities to evaluate and execute potential mergers and acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and one-time employee retention bonuses related to potential mergers and acquisitions.
(4) Consists of litigation and settlement costs for matters not related to core operations.
(5) Consists of other costs related to debt financing, certain de novo start-up costs related to outpatient imaging centers and certain exit costs related to closed outpatient imaging centers.
(6) To adjust for Lumexa Imaging's proportional share of depreciation and amortization, interest expense and losses/gains on asset disposals, which are included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates.


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2026   2025 
Net income (loss)$1,717  $(7,687)
Stock-based compensation 12,274   6,374 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 137   (162)
Severance and executive recruiting(1) 945   1,370 
Strategic initiatives and implementation(2) 825   868 
Transaction costs(3) 2,582   3,588 
Litigation and settlements(4) 29   (128)
Other(5) (5)  22 
Adjustments for equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates(6) 396   (27)
Total adjustments 17,183   11,905 
Tax impact of adjustments(7) (1,968)  (1,381)
Adjusted net income$16,932  $2,837 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding   
Basic 95,983,233   69,523,369 
Diluted 95,983,243   69,523,369 
    
Adjusted basic net income per share$0.18  $0.04 
Adjusted diluted net income per share$0.18  $0.04 
    
    
(1) Includes severance and recruiting expenses for executive leadership departures as part of strategic organizational changes.
(2) Includes third-party consulting, implementation, and integration expenses incurred as part of our strategic transformation and optimization initiatives, specifically related to the deployment of a new technology system and labor model, as well as the development, customization, and integration of a new enterprise resource planning system.
(3) Includes costs for third party non-recurring IPO costs, buy-side and sell-side due diligence activities to evaluate and execute potential mergers and acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and one-time employee retention bonuses related to potential mergers and acquisitions.
(4) Consists of litigation and settlement costs for matters not related to core operations.
(5) Consists of other costs related to debt financing, certain de novo start-up costs related to outpatient imaging centers and certain exit costs related to closed outpatient imaging centers.
(6) To adjust for Lumexa Imaging's proportional share of losses/gains on asset disposals, which are included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates.
(7) Tax effected adjustments using blended federal and state effective income tax rate.


  
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
DETAILS OF MANAGEMENT FEE AND OTHER REVENUES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2026   2025 
Components of "management fee and other revenues:"     
Fees for managing joint ventured outpatient sites and other third party services$21,498  $20,076 
Zero margin pass-throughs of employee, IT and other site level costs paid by Lumexa 33,721   32,627 
Total revenues$55,219  $52,703 
        

Diagnostics North Carolina Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Rainy season, heavy rain, Rain drops background, Nature rainfall with storm clouds
Earnings
Daiichi takes $850M charge, axes facility investment as ADC demand forecast falls
May 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
3d render of the pole vault crossbar on blue sky background
Earnings
Gilead sets blockbuster bar for Yeztugo’s first full year on the market
May 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Pipeline
Ascendis retreats to rare endocrinology wheelhouse as cancer plans falter
May 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept of business growth,profit, development and success. Young plants increase on sunny background.Growing money,finance and investment
Earnings
Sarepta says to ‘exercise prudence’ in setting expectations for Elevidys’ recovery
May 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac