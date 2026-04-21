LUMA Vision to Showcase VERAFEYE 4D Imaging Platform at HRS 2026, Signaling a New Foundation for EP Guidance

DUBLIN, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMA Vision, a leader in real-time 4D cardiac imaging and navigation, today announced its participation in the Heart Rhythm Society Annual Meeting (HRS 2026) in Chicago, where the company will showcase its VERAFEYE™ Visualization and Guidance Platform and highlight new clinical progress through physician-led presentations and scientific sessions.

At HRS 2026, LUMA Vision will demonstrate how VERAFEYE enables direct, real-time visualization of cardiac anatomy, catheters, and therapy delivery—a step-change from conventional imaging and mapping approaches. By combining live 2D and 4D intra-procedural imaging with precise digital anatomical models, the platform delivers CT-quality visualization in seconds, supporting faster, more intuitive, and more precise procedures.

VERAEYE is redefining EP Guidance — from tools to platform, VERAFEYE is designed to eliminate the fragmentation of current EP workflows by enabling physicians to see and guide therapy in real time, rather than relying on the traditional three separate systems of point-by-point mapping, ICE and fluoroscopy. Early clinical experience demonstrates the platform's ability to:

Enable efficient single-operator workflows

Support multiple ablation technologies

Eliminate the use of fluoroscopy

Introduce a true two-catheter procedure

LUMA Vision will be featured across multiple sessions:

Wednesday, April 22 | 3:00 PM Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago



Dr. Shephal Doshi will present at the Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat , highlighting the role of real-time 4D imaging in advancing EP innovation.









Dr. Shephal Doshi will present at the , highlighting the role of real-time 4D imaging in advancing EP innovation. Thursday, April 23 | 5:00 PM McCormick Place Convention Center • Room S406AB



Dr. Vivek Reddy will present "AF Ablation with a Large-Focal PFA Catheter & Integrated Guidance" at the 3rd Annual PFA LIVE Case Summit, featuring the VERAFEYE™ System in collaboration with CardioFocus.









Dr. Vivek Reddy will present at the 3rd Annual PFA LIVE Case Summit, featuring the VERAFEYE™ System in collaboration with CardioFocus. Saturday, April 25 | Time 12:00 to 2:00 PM Abstract Pavilion, McCormick Place (Exhibit Hall)



Dr. Toni Breskovic will present new clinical data demonstrating real-world workflow validation and procedural impact.

"This is a defining moment not only for LUMA Vision, but for the future architecture of cardiac procedures. VERAFEYE is a globally unique, AI–powered system that sits at the intersection of electrophysiology, left atrial appendage closure, and structural heart interventions, designed as a unified operating layer rather than a standalone procedural tool," said Fionn Lahart, CEO of LUMA Vision. "What we are introducing with VERAFEYE is a unified, real–time view of the heart that has the potential to become the foundation for how cardiac procedures are performed. As the field advances toward next–generation ablation technologies, guidance will no longer be an accessory. It will be the AI–enabled decision–making platform on which everything else is built."

Driven by advanced AI algorithms, VERAFEYE interprets cardiac anatomy in real time, creating a single anatomical and guidance framework that spans multiple procedures. This intelligent foundation establishes a common procedural language through which therapies can enable greater precision, more efficient workflows, and tighter integration across the cardiac ecosystem.

Throughout the week, attendees are invited to visit Booth #2415 to meet the clinical team and experience how VERAFEYE delivers CT-quality digital anatomy in seconds, enabling a new level of precision and control in EP procedures. As EP continues to evolve toward energy-agnostic, platform-driven workflows, VERAFEYE is positioned to serve as a foundational imaging layer integrating across mapping systems.

About LUMA Vision

LUMA Vision is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with key operations in Munich, Germany. The company designs and develops next-generation cardiac visualization and navigation systems that empower clinicians to see and treat with unmatched precision. VERAFEYE™, LUMA Vision's flagship platform, delivers a real-time, 360° intracardiac view with an unprecedented field of visualization, redefining procedural accuracy in electrophysiology and structural heart interventions. Founded by CEO Fionn Lahart and CTO Christoph Hennersperger, LUMA Vision is committed to transforming cardiac care through innovation that improves outcomes and save lives.

Learn more at www.lumavision.com .

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SOURCE LUMA Vision