Lucina Biotherapeutics Announces Publication in Science Translational Medicine Showing Restoration of Visual Function in Experimental Dry AMD

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — September 24, 2025 — Lucina Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering therapies that restore critical lipids lost with age and disease, today announced that its foundational research has been published in Science Translational Medicine. The study, led by Lucina’s scientific co-founder Dr. Dorota Skowronska-Krawczyk, establishes a direct link between age-related lipid decline in the retina and vision loss, while demonstrating that targeted replenishment of these lipids can restore retinal structure and function.

The publication highlights several key findings:

Age-related lipid decline:

Loss of very long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (VLC-PUFAs) in the retina is strongly associated with decline in retinal function. These essential membrane lipids are critical to the normal homeostasis of photoreceptors, retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and their respective mitochondria

Mechanistic target: Genetic and molecular data confirm that reduced activity of ELOVL2, a critical enzyme in the lipid elongation pathway, accelerates retinal aging and vision loss