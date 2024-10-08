Lucid Diagnostics to Join Global Medtech Leaders at The MedTech Conference 2024

Company to showcase EsoGuard® and EsoCheck® at the conference’s Innovation Pavilion

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that the Company and several of its key executives will be participating in the upcoming The MedTech Conference 2024, the world’s foremost annual medical technology event, which will be held October 15-17, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. The MedTech Conference is organized by AdvaMed, the world’s leading medical technology association. Lucid and its team will be highlighted at multiple conference venues and events.

Innovation Pavilion

Lucid has been selected to participate in the conference’s prestigious Innovation Pavilion, a dedicated area within the MedTech Campus for device, diagnostic, and digital health companies to showcase their cutting-edge technologies. The Lucid team, led by Jessie Gifford, Lucid’s Senior Director of Product Development & Manufacturing, will host live demonstrations of Lucid’s EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device and showcase the performance of its EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, allowing conference attendees to experience firsthand how these innovative technologies seek to prevent esophageal cancer through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

CEOs Unplugged Event

Lishan Aklog, M.D. , Lucid’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be featured at one of the conference’s CEOs Unplugged events where he will be joined by distinguished panelists, including

Dr. Aklog proudly represents Lucid and PAVmed in several key leadership positions within the AdvaMed organization. As a member of the Executive Committee of the AdvaMed Board of Directors, he contributes to strategic initiatives that advance the medical technology sector. He also serves on the AdvaMedDx Board of Directors, which focuses on the vital interests of diagnostic companies and as Chairman of the AdvaMed Accel Board of Directors, which supports the growth and development of small medical technology companies, such as Lucid.

Company Presentation

As part of the conference’s Investor Forum, Shaun O’Neil, Lucid’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will deliver Lucid’s Company Presentation on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, from 3:45-3:55 PM.

“The MedTech Conference has become the world’s leading annual event for the medical technology industry and offers Lucid the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, potential strategic partners, and investors who are shaping the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Aklog. “We are excited to have been selected to exhibit in the Innovation Pavilion, where we will showcase our groundbreaking technologies, EsoGuard and EsoCheck, and to have a strong presence throughout the conference.”

The MedTech Conference, organized by AdvaMed (the Advanced Medical Technology Association), is the premier annual event for the medical technology industry, with over 1,500 companies and attendees from 45 countries expected to participate this year. AdvaMed is the world largest medical technology association, representing over 500 companies that produce medical devices, diagnostic products, and health information systems. AdvaMed advocates for patient access to safe, effective, and innovative technologies that save and improve lives.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information about Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

